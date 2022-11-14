Cyndi Lauper to Perform And Present At The 65th GRAMMY Award Nominations Livestream
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Award nominees will be announced on Tues, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
Three-time GRAMMY® Award winners Dan + Shay and two-time GRAMMY and Tony winner Cyndi Lauper will give special performances and help present the 65th Annual GRAMMY Award nominees on Tues, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET live from the GRAMMY Museum® and Latin GRAMMY Week.
They join previously announced presenters including past GRAMMY Award nominee Jimmie Allen, "CBS Mornings" anchors Nate Burleson and Gayle King, past GRAMMY Award nominee and five-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner Luis Fonsi, GRAMMY Award winner and Recording Academy® Los Angeles Chapter President Ledisi, 12-time GRAMMY winner and Recording Academy National Trustee John Legend, multiplatinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., GRAMMY winner and 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year honoree Smokey Robinson, and three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo in the nominations livestream event that will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.
The full list of nominees will be published on live.GRAMMY.com and GRAMMY.com and announced via a press release immediately following the presentation.
The annual GRAMMY Awards® celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night®.
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.
Follow "Recording Academy/GRAMMYs" on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 15. Media assets from the nominations livestream will be available here. A transmission feed will be available via The Switch.
GREY GOOSE Vodka is the Official Spirits Partner of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations.
ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.
For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
