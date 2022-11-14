Cyndi Lauper to Perform And Present At The 65th GRAMMY Award Nominations Livestream

Three-time GRAMMY® Award winners Dan + Shay and two-time GRAMMY and Tony winner Cyndi Lauper will give special performances and help present the 65th Annual GRAMMY Award nominees on Tues, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET live from the GRAMMY Museum® and Latin GRAMMY Week.

They join previously announced presenters including past GRAMMY Award nominee Jimmie Allen, "CBS Mornings" anchors Nate Burleson and Gayle King, past GRAMMY Award nominee and five-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner Luis Fonsi, GRAMMY Award winner and Recording Academy® Los Angeles Chapter President Ledisi, 12-time GRAMMY winner and Recording Academy National Trustee John Legend, multiplatinum-selling recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., GRAMMY winner and 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year honoree Smokey Robinson, and three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo in the nominations livestream event that will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

The full list of nominees will be published on live.GRAMMY.com and GRAMMY.com and announced via a press release immediately following the presentation.

The annual GRAMMY Awards® celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night®.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Follow "Recording Academy/GRAMMYs" on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 15. Media assets from the nominations livestream will be available here. A transmission feed will be available via The Switch.

GREY GOOSE Vodka is the Official Spirits Partner of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations.

