Crowned Radio Disney's 'Next Best Thing' Pop Sensation JAGMAC Releases New Single 'Motivation'

Crowned Radio Disney's "Next Big Thing" sibling six-piece JAGMAC releases their Latin-inspired hit "Motivation" today. The song's vocal call and response seamlessly combines melodic pop melodies with island-inflected raps. Produced by Molina, "Motivation" celebrates family and the roles it has played in inspiring the group to pursue their dreams. Comprised of siblings Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa, and CJ, JAGMAC's content has independently tallied over 23 million-plus views (including 19.5 million on TikTok alone) and 2.5 million streams cross-platform. "Motivation" demonstrates and celebrates the driving force behind their ambitious pursuits, that being the support of family. Americans infused with half-Filipino and half-Polish roots, member Gabriel describes the song's family ties, "It was inspired by life moments that motivated us to pursue our dream. It examines our life together too. We mention singing on a karaoke machine, which is a big thing in Filipino culture. Our Polish grandfather always hoped we'd win a GRAMMY, so we reference that as well. We're telling the fans we're still in this and doing what we love."

In the high-quality music video, the group displays hard work through humble pursuits with lyrics like, "Tell my father don't be stressed about the bank. Go ten times harder than I should, so we find a place with no worries one day". Motivated to succeed, the video parallels a real life attitude that has brought the band ample success. JAGMAC has shared stages with acts like Little Mix, Chainsmokers, CNCO, Becky G, Ava Max, Nathan Sykes, Mr. Probz, and more. Receiving acclaim from AXS and HollywoodLife, and amassing over 400K cumulative followers on social media, the group recognized a collective power to unite even the most seemingly disparate of vibes.

As you can hear in songs like "Motivation", the band integrates sounds, styles and spirits from around the world. "We've been surrounded by various cultures forever," exclaims Angelique. "We love all different kinds of foods and listen to genres from everywhere. That diversity is beautiful to us." Manjo goes on to say, "There are modern vibes, Afrobeats, Indian sounds, Latin rhythms and, of course, a lot of Filipino influences." Its relatable lyrics paired with modern pop sounds and multicultural influences gives "Motivation" wide-appeal that is sure to resonate with listeners from around the globe.

Following a unique upbringing where all six members received two distinct black belts while under the tutelage of their dad's martial arts school, JAGMAC was quick to discover their talents through local performances and singing in church. Fully formed in 2014, the band's previous hits have received support from Sirius XM and Spotify playlists. Succeeding at radio, their previous track "Soldiers" reached #1 on Billboard's Breakout Chart for "Dance Club Songs." It peaked at #15 on the Dance Club Songs Chart and #5 on the Commercial Pop Chart. Their single "Right Back With You" shot to #6 on the Commercial Pop TOP 30 in the UK and #3 on the Upfront CLUB Top 30 UK. JAGMAC continues its success with "Motivation" by delivering a sound with the power to resonate in every corner of our world.

Watch "Motivation" on YouTube here:

