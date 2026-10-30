Crown The Empire Release Single 'violet' with Rise Records

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Los Angeles-based duo Crown the Empire released their single 'violet' with Rise Records on Friday, October 30. Blending hard-hitting alternative rock with atmospheric electronic textures, 'violet' captures the feeling of being caught between heartbreak and hope. It's dark, vulnerable, and undeniably powerful, balancing moments of quiet reflection with an explosive, anthemic energy.

Crown The Empire shares: 'violet' illustrates a toxic relationship. When someone completely isolates you, brainwashes you into believing you're a horrible person and that they're the only one who really cares about you, you slowly start to lose who you are. It's an obsessive, possessive kind of love rooted in the mentality of 'if I can't have you, no one can.' You're being controlled by someone who demands absolute devotion and threatens destruction at the thought of losing you. It's about recognizing how dangerous that kind of love can become, but somehow still finding yourself drawn to the very thing that's destroying you.'

Earlier this year, the band put out their haunting single 'raw,' introducing the band's new sound and what they call their final form. While 'raw' captured the allure of danger, desire, and self-destruction, 'violet' reveals the nightmare lurking beneath that attraction. What once felt exciting and irresistible has become a manipulative death sentence.

Crown the Empire has spent over a decade cementing their place as one of the genre's most enduring forces. Fronted by Andy Leo and guitarist Brandon Hoover, the band has amassed nearly 700 million combined streams across five studio albums. The Resistance debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Independent Albums charts, and the band took home Best Breakthrough Band at the 2014 Alternative Press Music Awards. Their reach has extended well beyond the underground, earning them tours alongside Slipknot, Pierce the Veil, Underoath, The Used, and Asking Alexandria, among others.

Crown the Empire continues to push the boundaries of their sound while building one of the most passionate fanbases in heavy music. To stay up to date on all of their latest news, follow the band at @CrownTheEmpire.

Photo Credit: @SadSwim

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