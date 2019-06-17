Cro-Mags Announce New York Show Ahead of Misfits Tour

Pioneering hardcore band Cro-Mags, lead by vocalist/bassist Harley Flanagan, will be performing a set with "the best" from Best Wishes, plus other songs from all over Cro-Mags' career at Sunnyvale in Brooklyn, NY on June 21. This show comes ahead of 4 dates supporting The Misfits beginning June 29 in Los Angeles and continuing into September in Denver, Oakland and Seattle. See below for current tour dates with more to be announced.



Raised in Europe and on New York's gritty Lower East Side among iconic figures like Allen Ginsberg, Richard Hell, Debbie Harry, the Ramones, Andy Warhol and the Clash, Harley began his own musical career at age 12, performing at legendary hangouts like Max's Kansas City and CBGBs, as the drummer for the classic NYC Punk band, the Stimulators.



During this same time period, this feral street kid prodigy founded the seminal Hardcore band, Cro-Mags,...writing the majority of their music and channeling his powerful survival instinct into the blistering soundtrack and storyline for the 80's and 90's.



Harley's ever-growing popularity with audiences outside of the Punk and Hardcore world, is a testament to the ORIGINS of alternative music and lost histories from the visionaries who created it. It has often been said, there would be no Metallica, Green Day or Foo Fighters without the Cro-Mags. In a world searching for authenticity- it doesn't get any more real than Harley.



Cro-Mags Tour Dates



June 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Sunnyvale

June 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium *

Sept 9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater *

Sept 11 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

Sept 14 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater *



* w/ Misfits





