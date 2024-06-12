Creed to Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Diamond-Certified Album 'Human Clay'

|
With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, Creed remains one of modern rock’s most successful acts. Now, 30 years into their incredible journey, Creed is bigger than ever. In late 2023, the Texas Rangers made “Higher” their unofficial anthem, as it spurred them to their first World Series win. Earlier this year, the song appeared in a high-profile Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, while a NASCAR Daytona 500 campaign also incorporated the hit single. Along the way, Creed has gained a new generation of fans, thanks to countless TikTok videos that feature their songs. The band will make their return to network television on Monday, June 17th when they perform their classic hit, “Higher” on Good Morning America and “My Sacrifice” on GMA3.
Last summer, after an 11-year hiatus, Creed announced their long-awaited reunion—returning to the stage for the first time in April 2024 at the sold-out Summer of ’99 Cruise and Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise. In May, meanwhile, the band’s multiplatinum-selling Greatest Hits collection made its wide debut on vinyl (via Craft), this month landing the collection back into the Billboard Top 200 (currently No.166, in a list of the most consumed albums in the U.S.), as well as hitting Top Hard Rock & Alternative Albums(No.48), Top Alternative Albums (No.21), and moving up the Top Hard Rock Albums rankings (No.11). Originally issued in 2004, the 14-track compilation spans the band’s first three albums (1997’s My Own Prison, 1999’s Human Clay, and 2001’s Weathered).In the months ahead, fans can catch the band on their Summer of ’99 Tour (currently Sold Out) running from July through September, where they’ll be joined by the likes of 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven, Switchfoot, Fuel, Big Wreck, and Daughtry. The band will be heading into arenas this November and December on the Are You Ready? Tour with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH in the US and Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in Canada. Scroll down to see a complete list of shows or visit Creed’s official website for tickets and more info.
CREED: SUMMER OF ‘99 TOUR DATES:
Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven
July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * = (Sold Out)
July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Sold Out)
July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Sold Out)
July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * = (Sold Out)
July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + = (Sold Out)
July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + = (Sold Out)
July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + = (Sold Out)
July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # = (Sold Out)
July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + = (Sold Out)
August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + = (Sold Out)
August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + = (Sold Out)
August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)
August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + = (Sold Out)
August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + = (Sold Out)
August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + = (Sold Out)
August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)
August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)
August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x = (Sold Out)
August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + = (Sold Out)
August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + = (Sold Out)
August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + = (Sold Out)
August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater (Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Hinder, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe) (Sold Out)
September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ = (Sold Out)
September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + = (Sold Out)
September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + = (Sold Out)
September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + = (Sold Out)
September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ = (Sold Out)
September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + = (Sold Out)
September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + = (Sold Out)
September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place x =(Sold Out)
September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)
September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + = (Sold Out)
September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + = (Sold Out)
CREED: “ARE YOU READY?” TOUR DATES:
Supporting Acts: * 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH | ^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven
November 02 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *
November 03 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *
November 06 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *
November 08 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *
November 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum * (Sold Out)
November 12 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *
November 13 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *
November 15 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *
November 16 | Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena *
November 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *
November 20 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *
November 22 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *
November 23 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *
November 25 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^
November 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^
November 29 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *
November 30 | Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *
December 02 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center *
December 04 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *
December 05 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center *