Creed to Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Diamond-Certified Album 'Human Clay'

In September 1999, Creed—a rising rock band from Tallahassee, FL—released their sophomore album, Human Clay. Full of anthemic hits, including “Higher,” “What If,” “Are You Ready?,” and the GRAMMY®-winning “With Arms Wide Open,” Human Clay propelled Creed (Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips) to the top of the Billboard charts, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. Now, 25 years later, Creed celebrates the anniversary of the Diamond-certified album with a bonus-filled reissue.

Arriving August 16th, the deluxe 2-CD release features the newly remastered original album, plus a wealth of bonus material, including a complete, never-before-heard concert recording, captured in San Antonio, TX in 1999. A deluxe digital edition of the album also features six additional bonus tracks, including alternate versions of “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open,” and a cover of the Doors classic “Roadhouse Blues” featuring the Doors guitarist and founding member, Robby Krieger (recorded live at Woodstock '99). Fans who pre-save the album today can stream or download an advance 3-track EP, which offers “With Arms Wide Open (Live),” plus a rare acoustic performance of the same track and the newly remastered album version. All formats can be pre-saved/pre-ordered HERE.

The original 11-track album can also be found on a series of limited-edition 2-LP pressings, available on color vinyl for the first time, including Gray Smoke (available wide), Black & Grey Splatter (exclusively via the official Creed store), Orange Smoke (Walmart),Red Smoke (Barnes & Noble), Gray Opaque (Revolver), and Black & Gold Marble (Spotify Fans First).

To gear up for the reunion, the band are remastering their iconic music videos in HD. Head to Creed’s official YouTube channel to watch the newly restored videos for “With Arms Wide Open” and “Higher,” and more special announcements will be made in the near future.

Released in September 1999, Human Clay cemented Creed as certified superstars, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for a record-breaking 104 weeks. The album’s first single, “Higher,” spent a whopping 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.7, and topping the Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock charts for 17 weeks. The 2x Platinum single “With Arms Wide Open,” became Creed’s first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100—a spot it held for four weeks – and earned the band a GRAMMY for Best Rock Song and a nod for Best Rock Vocal Performance.

Human Clay has sold over 11 million copies in the US alone, achieving a rare Diamond certification by the RIAA. In 2009, it ranked at No.5 on Billboard’s 200 Albums of the Decade roundup. Today, it remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US, while it has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

“Twenty-five years ago, we could have never guessed we’d be celebrating Human Clay’s lasting impact while embarking on a whole new chapter together in 2024. Then and now, it’s the fans who’ve embraced these songs and found a deeper connection to them as they’ve progressed in their lives. Now, we’re reconnecting with these songs like it’s the first time and seeing the impact on a whole new generation” reflects Scott Stapp.

Human Clay [Deluxe Edition] Tracklist (2-CD, Digital)