Craig Morgan to Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

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Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will be touring with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) for the organization's annual Holidays Around the World campaign. The tour will feature seven performances at bases throughout Europe from December 22, 2026, to January 1, 2027.

'It is truly an honor and a privilege to spend time with the men and women who serve this great country,' shares Craig. 'I'm grateful for the opportunity and know it will be a very special holiday. I'm really looking forward to being there and sharing this time with them.'

Drawing on a lifetime of service, Craig Morgan continues to give back to America's military veterans. Ahead of spending the holidays with troops overseas and in honor of Veterans Day, the Grand Ole Opry member will host Craig Morgan's Veterans Day 5K, supported by Humana, on Saturday, November 7, at the Grand Ole Opry House. Following the race, Craig will headline a special performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Race registration is now open at veteransday5k.com, and tickets for the concert are available at craigmorgan.com.

Singer, author (God, Family, Country), TV/Film star (The Pirate King, Beyond The Edge, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, Craig's World, After The Storm, Morgan Family Strong, All Access Outdoors, Rizzoli & Isles, Army Wives), and soldier Craig Morgan is best known as a country music hitmaker who has amassed more than 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard. With signature hits including 'Redneck Yacht Club,' 'Almost Home,' 'International Harvester,' 'Soldier,' 'That's What I Love About Sunday,' and his faith-filled tribute, 'The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,' the multi-faceted entertainer's music has formed the soundtrack to listeners' lives for over two decades. He received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Craig spent seventeen years serving in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted again in the Army Reserve, continuing his record of military service. He remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made nearly two dozen overseas trips to perform for troops. Craig is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of the military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

During America's 250th birthday year, Craig will release My Country (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville), a musical celebration of the nation as well as the genre that speaks to the soul of its people. Available November 6 ahead of Veterans Day, Morgan's 11-song album displays his unwavering patriotism for the stars and stripes with songs like 'Long May You Wave' and honors his friend, the late Toby Keith, with a passionate and personal cover of 'American Soldier' along with new titles 'I'm Country Music' and 'The Will.'

His memoir - God, Family, Country – is available now. In the book, Craig details aspects of his life, revealing never-before-heard stories including the impetus behind his recent enlistment in the Army Reserve, how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Learn more at craigmorgan.com.

About AFE

AFE delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families overseas, strengthening resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the challenges of deployment, and support mental health.

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