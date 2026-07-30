CRUISING THROUGH SUMMER Special to Launch on The Country Network

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The Country Network has announced plans to launch a new special titled CRUISING THROUGH SUMMER, hosted by Cody Alan. The program is set to air as part of the network's ongoing lineup of country music-focused content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 30, 2026) – The Country Network is launching 'Cruising Through Summer,' a TV special hosted by SiriusXM The Highway's Cody Alan and in partnership with Country Cruising as a go-to place for exclusive artist interviews, electric performances, and a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect from next year's Country Cruising sail, April 11-18, 2027 on the Celebrity Summit. The special will air beginning tonight, July 30, at 7 p.m. EDT, and run throughout the Summer. Tune in to The Country Network on ROKU, Google Play, LG TV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling TV, and on the website at TCNCountry.com.

Fans can find more information about Country Cruising and book their cabins by visiting countrycruising.com.

Fan-favorite country stars Randy Travis and his More Life Tour, Russell Dickerson, Craig Morgan, David Nail, and risers like Hannah Dasher, Alana Springsteen, and many more are joining this one-of-a-kind lineup to entertain audiences of all ages. Departing from Tampa, Florida, and visiting Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, this seven-night party at sea is one Country fans won't want to miss!

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