Sara Evans to Launch HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR Dec. 2 With Braden Hull

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Sara Evans has announced her 2026 Holiday Road Tour, visiting 10 cities to celebrate the holiday season this December. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 26 with general onsale Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit www.saraevans.com to sign up for pre-sale access and more ticket information.

Featuring a blend of Evans' timeless classics and beloved holiday hits, the limited engagement run has become a seasonal tradition, enchanting audiences across the country with her stunning vocals and festive spirit.

'There's always something so magical and special about Christmastime and the holidays every year! I love getting to hit the road with my band and bring our versions of your favorite holiday songs to your hometown. The Holiday Road Tour is really about celebrating all of those things that make this time of year so special: family, tradition, memories, music, and just being together. I hope people can come spend the evening with us, sing along, have a few laughs, and leave feeling a little more in the Christmas spirit. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone!' says Evans.

Evans is a multi-platinum certified musician, with over six million albums sold and 15 singles charting on Billboard's Hot Country Top 20, including 5 that reached Number One. The well-respected Grand Ole Opry member is currently on her acclaimed We Got The Beat tour, performing top tracks 'A Real Fine Place To Start,' 'Born To Fly,' 'Suds in the Bucket,' and more fan favorites. The powerhouse vocalist is currently in the studio recording her next project, with details to be unwrapped next year.

Emerging country artist Braden Hull will be opening all dates of Evans' Holiday Road Tour after a successful six months of opening for and learning from the longtime road warrior. Braden has opened stages for country greats Vince Gill and Craig Morgan, as well as Whey Jennings. He's amassed over a million streams, with burgeoning songs including 'Thanks To You,' 'End This Way,' and 'Trucks Are For.'

Sara Evans Holiday Road Tour Dates

Dec. 2 - Cranston, RI - Historic Park Theatre & Event Center

Dec. 3 - Laconia, NH - Colonial Theatre

Dec. 4 - Groton, MA - Groton Hill Music Center

Dec. 5 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

Dec. 9 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

Dec. 10 - Albany, NY - The Egg Center

Dec. 11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theatre

Dec. 12 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Dec. 16 - Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre

Dec. 18 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

About Sara Evans

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio for decades, she continues to dominate the genre nearly 30 years after her debut album, Three Chords and the Truth was released. Known for her iconic No. 1 singles 'No Place That Far,' 'Suds In The Bucket,' 'A Real Fine Place To Start,' 'Born To Fly,' and 'A Little Bit Stronger,' Sara's music greatly defined the pop country scene. Several of these timeless hits spent two weeks in the top charting position and were certified platinum by the RIAA, with 15 total tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Top 20 chart. She continues to thrill audiences worldwide, regularly playing over 70+ shows each year. Sara's 'stunning, country voice' (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music 'Top Female Vocalist' accolade (2006), as well as numerous nominations from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, Country Music Television, and GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, the CMA awarded 'Born To Fly' 'Music Video of the Year' honors (2001) from her double-platinum album of the same name. Her beloved discography includes multi-platinum-selling studio albums, Real Fine Place and Restless, as well as gold-certified records Stronger and No Place That Far. In addition to her prolific music career, Sara has been honored for her philanthropic work as a Red Cross Ambassador, receiving the national Crystal Cross Award for her work with the disaster-relief organization in 2008. Additionally, she received the NAB Education Foundation's Service to America Leadership Award in 2018. She continues to devote time to raising funds for the CMA Foundation and is a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A 2023 Grand Ole Opry inductee, the Melody Place recording artist has sold over six million albums. She is currently in the studio putting final touches on her next music project, which will be announced and released soon. Sara is also on her We Got The Beat headlining tour, performing across North America through late 2026. For more information on Sara Evans, visit SaraEvans.com.

About Braden Hull

North Carolina native Braden Hull is quickly making his mark on Nashville's music industry. The 23-year-old volunteer firefighter began writing original music and playing guitar several years ago, as a way to express the obstacles and feelings he was facing in life. The vulnerability expressed in his lyrics is resonating with music fans worldwide, emotionally affecting thousands of listeners. His first release, 'Falling Out Of Love,' debuted in 2023 and was accompanied by an emotional TikTok video, addressing his parents' divorce. The viral video continues to gain traction while bringing comfort to people in similar situations. The small-town musician gives back to his Lexington community, honoring his roots and supporting others. Last year, he hosted and headlined the inaugural 'Braden's Christmas Wish' benefit concerts to raise money and provide a Christmas for families in need during the holidays. Hull signed a record deal with Melody Place – home to country star Sara Evans – and has released several singles, including 'End This Way,' 'Coulda Been Love,' 'Hey Son,' and more, already charting in the Top 50 of MusicRow's Country Breakout Radio Chart. Following his signing, Hull has been onstage alongside country music hitmakers Craig Morgan, Little Texas, Vince Gill, Whey Jennings, and breakout stars Gavin Adcock and Vincent Mason. In addition, he recently toured with Six Pack Coverage, traveling to major college campuses across North America. His recent single, 'End This Way,' has become his most-streamed song to date and was featured by Country Central, Fort Nash, HOLLER, Lowkey Country, Stage Right Secrets, and others. He is opening over 20 dates for Sara Evans' We Got The Beat tour through fall 2026. For more information about Braden Hull, visit bradenhullmusic.com.

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