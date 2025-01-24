Craig Finn to Release New Solo Album; Shares First Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Finn has announced the release of his eagerly awaited new album, Always Been, arriving via Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers on Friday, April 4.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs) at his studio in Burbank, CA and mixed by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, The National, Hurray For The Riff Raff), the collection features musical performances by Granduciel and other members of The War on Drugs, as well as guest vocals by Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender. Always Been – which marks the sixth LP in a solo discography that sits alongside Finn’s work as frontman and vocalist of The Hold Steady –is heralded by the premiere of the new single, “People of Substance,” available everywhere now.

“I believe this to be the most narrative record I have made,” says Craig Finn. “Most songs concern a protagonist who pursued a career as a clergyman despite a lack of faith. The record tells the story of his rise and fall and redemption, while also filling out the details of his travels and the world in which he lives. I am very proud of what we made, I hope you enjoy.”

Finn will celebrate Always Been on a wide-ranging US tour as special guest supporting Bob Mould from April 1 at San Diego, CA’s Music Box through Milwaukee, WI’s Turner Hall. For complete details and ticket information, please visit craigfinn.net/tour.

CRAIG FINN – TOUR 2025

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

* w/ Bob Mould

ABOUT CRAIG FINN:

Craig Finn is a Minnesota-bred singer/songwriter based in New York City, best known as the singer of The Hold Steady. Finn spent the ‘90’s leading Minneapolis indie band Lifter Puller, which released three albums and an EP. After relocating to New York, he joined with Lifter Puller member Tad Kubler to form The Hold Steady in 2003. The Hold Steady quickly achieved critical acclaim and a worldwide fanbase with their unique pairing of dense lyrical narratives with big rock guitars. The Hold Steady’s ninth album, The Price Of Progress, was released in March 2023, commemorating the band’s 20th anniversary.

Finn released his first solo album in 2012 with three additional solo LPs put forth from 2015-2019 – Faith in the Future, We All Want The Same Things, and I Need a New War – which coalesced into a sign-of-the-times musical trilogy. Finn’s fifth solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, was released in May 2022 to great acclaim and landed on numerous year-end Best Of lists. Pitchfork praised A Legacy of Rentals: “The writing remains the main attraction in Finn’s work, and both as a storyteller and a rock songwriter, he has never sounded more in control. From the beginning, he had a gift for meticulous, vivid world-building, and his wordplay has gotten tighter as his subjects have come down to earth.”

Finn’s debut book, I Can’t Keep Saying Thank You, a collection of his song lyrics, was also released in 2019. A double album of B-sides/outtakes, All These Perfect Crosses, was released in 2021 accompanied by a limited-edition graphic novel/comic book.

That’s How I Remember It is Craig Finn’s podcast series, launched in 2022. Co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse, the podcast series examines the connection between memory and creativity. Each episode features a discussion between Finn and one creator – including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more – about the role memory plays in their art. These exclusive conversations reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. Podcast guests have included George Saunders, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Lucinda Williams, Johnny Marr, Jason Isbell, Duff McKagan, Adam Duritz, Ben Gibbard, and many more.

Photo Credit: Dan Monick

