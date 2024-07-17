Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'Almost Greatest Hits' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craig Campbell’s Class of ’89 album represented the core influences who helped mold his desire to pursue a career as an artist and songwriter, and now, he is set to release Almost Greatest Hits - six songs and another song just for fun that define a career of consistent hits, thousands of miles on the road, and respect from his industry peers. The new album will be available on his Grindstone Recordings label on August 30, 2024, and fans can Save/Add it HERE.

“I am so proud of every one of these songs,” said Craig, “not just because I’ve been blessed to have a great career with them, but hearing what these songs mean to my fans is a very big deal to me. I sing them a little different now, and I wanted to give them a fresh spin.”

The songs were originally recorded beginning in 2010 and were released on three albums during two record deals. The album kicks off with “Outta My Head” which was the first single from his Never Regret album. This Top 15 hit was co-written by Cole Swindell. The new version will be released to streaming services on August 16, 2024.

“Keep Them Kisses Comin’” was the second single from the Never Regret album and had a unique story attached to it. The label Craig was signed to folded as the single was rising up the charts. Craig and others rallied radio stations and asked them to continue playing the song. It stayed on the charts another six weeks after the label closure and reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Craig wrote “Outskirts of Heaven” with Dave Turnbull as a wish that he could live in a part of heaven akin to where he grew up in rural Lyons, Georgia. The vivid story and his powerful vocal continues to make the song a fan favorite.

Perhaps no song better depicts the love he has for his wife and two daughters more than “Family Man.” The first single from his self-titled debut album, the song paints a portrait of a modern working-class man struggling through tough economic times. The song became his first Top 15 single. The new recording will be released on August 9, 2024.

“Fish” - arguably Craig’s most fun single to date and most downloaded - raised some eyebrows when it first hit the airwaves in 2011 on its way to Top 25.

“When She Grows Up” was never a radio single but has been a fan favorite for many years. Craig has sung this song at numerous weddings for the ceremonial “father-daughter” dance. On the original version Craig’s daughter Preslee sang “Jesus Loves Me” at the beginning of the recording. For the Almost Greatest Hits album, he had his other daughter Kinni sing it.

The album wraps with a surprise track called “Sadder Day.” “It’s a song that had the sound and feel of my very first album, and I knew it had to be included as a bonus track for Almost Greatest Hits.”

In 2022, Craig and his wife Mindy opened Grindstone Cowboy in their adopted home town of Eagleville, TN last year. The coffee shop, restaurant and music venue has become a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike and received Ruthies Awards for best “Local Coffee Shop” and “Live Music/Concert Venue.” They are currently building out their second location in Shelbyville, TN.

The 10th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was held during CMA Fest week and raised over $28,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36.

