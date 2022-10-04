Cozy Slippers Debut New Single 'I Can't Keep You Safe' Off Their Upcoming Self Titled Debut LP

Seattle dreamy jangle-pop trio Cozy Slippers debuted their third single "I Can't Keep You Safe" at Here Comes the Flood on Friday. Haunting Her is a janglepop gem that brings to mind The Sundays, the Smiths, early 10,000 Maniacs, and Belly.

The track explores the tension when trying to support a friend, even as they make damaging decisions. Cozy Slippers debut album on Kleine Untergrund Schallplatten / Subjangle is a total treat for the anorak scene, light, breezy, topical, and catchy. The band are available for interviews, guest features, so please reach out if you'd also like a promo copy or just download the album below. ~ Mike

Cozy Slippers announce their return with the release of their self titled debut album on Kleine Underground Schallplatten (vinyl) and Subjangle (CD) on October 14th, 2022. The First single from the album is "Nobody Knows Me, Anyhow", a love letter to alienation. A trapped narrator finds solace in knowing that anonymity makes space possible.

"I Can't Keep You Safe" is an eerie jangler that addresses major pandemic fear - that protecting loved ones was not possible.

Previously Cozy Slippers released the 7" "A Million Pieces" (Kleine Underground Schallplatten 2019), and two EPs: 'Postcards' (Jigsaw Record 2018) and 'Late Night In Summertime' (self-released 2017).

In 2019, the band toured the UK, including an appearance at the Cambridge Indiepop All-dayer.

The band largely recorded the album themselves, and it was mixed by Dylan Wall (Versing, Great Grandpa, and High Sunn) and mastered by Paul Gold (The Chills, Allah-lahs).

Listen to the new single here: