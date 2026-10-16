Coyle Girelli Releases Performance Video for OUT OF THIS TOWN

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Coyle Girelli has released a performance video for 'Out Of This Town (The Jimmy Noir Show),' offering a new take on the title track from his acclaimed album Out of This Town. Directed by Aysia Marotta and shot in Brooklyn, NY, the video arrives ahead of the album's Deluxe Edition, set for release October 30 via Sun Records. It's the first of six videos set to complement the album, all of which will be released over the next few months.

Originally released in 2025, Out of This Town features Girelli's collaboration with the late Mac Davis, whose legacy is woven into the album's story. The upcoming Deluxe Edition expands the original release with previously unheard recordings from the legendary Sun Studio, intimate demos and a rare alternate version of 'Out Of This Town' sung by Davis. The expanded collection offers a deeper look into the making of the album and the creative connection between Girelli and Davis, bringing new material to a project rooted in storytelling, musical history and the enduring spirit of Sun Records.

Coyle will also be performing at New York's Mercury Lounge on November 2nd.

Listeners can pre-save Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition).

Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting

Out of This Town

It Only Hurts When I'm Awake

Lost to the River

Like Only a Woman Can

I'm On Fire

I Wanna Make Love

Mary In The Moonlight

Everyone But Me And You

Pretty

Already Gone

Never Thought I'd See You Again

I Wanna Make Love (Mac's Version)

I'm On Fire (Sun Studios Version)

Mary In the Moonlight (Sun Studios Version)

Out Of This Town (Sun Studios Version)

Pretty (Sun Studios Version)

Lost To The River (Sun Studios Version)

Never Thought I'd See You Again (Sun Studios Version)

Someone to Love and Someone to Hold (demo)

Lost To The River (demo)

About Coyle Girelli

Coyle Girelli is a recording artist, composer, entrepreneur, and co-founder and Co-CEO of Calm and Collected Music Group. Working across music, wellness, technology, and the arts, his career spans recording, songwriting, theater, opera, and creative entrepreneurship, with a focus on building healthier, more sustainable ecosystems for artists and audiences. He first emerged as the frontman of the alternative rock band Your Vegas before later re-forming as The Chevin, and has since released music internationally, signed major record deals in the UK and US, and toured with artists including Duran Duran and Franz Ferdinand. As a songwriter, he has penned hits for global chart-toppers including Macklemore and BTS, and collaborated with legendary writers such as Mac Davis (Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers) and Linda Perry (Gwen Stefani, P!nk).

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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