Coyle Girelli Releases OUT OF THIS TOWN Deluxe Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Coyle Girelli's Out of This Town (Deluxe) Edition, which features songs from sessions with the legendary Mac Davis, is out now. Following the 2025 Sun Records release of Out of This Town, the album has returned in a deluxe edition featuring never-before-heard Sun Studio recordings, intimate demos, and a rare alternate version sung by Mac Davis himself.

Originally born out of spontaneous late-night writing sessions beginning in 2013, Out of This Town captured an unlikely but deeply natural creative chemistry between the two artists that turned into marathon songwriting sessions filled with coffee, guitars, yellow legal pads, and a shared love of timeless American songwriting.

The deluxe edition pulls listeners even deeper into those sessions.

Perhaps most striking is the Mac Davis vocal version of 'I Wanna Make Love', that feels both intimate and historic, preserving the voice and spirit of one of America's most beloved songwriters in an entirely new context.

Featuring contributions from KT Tunstall, Jaime Wyatt, Cassandra Lewis, Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition) stands as both a celebration of songwriting craft and a document of a friendship that bridged generations.

Alongside the original album's cinematic ballads and noir-soaked storytelling, the expanded release offers stripped-down demos that reveal the raw beginnings of the songs, as well as special recordings tracked at the iconic Sun Studio. Six videos will accompany the release, with 'Out of This Town (The Jimmy Noir Show)' performance video previously released and 'I'm On Fire (The Jimmy Noir Show)' out today. Four additional videos will be released from now through January.

More than a decade after the songs were first written, the story of Out of This Town continues — unfinished no longer, but finally fully realized.

Coyle Girelli will also be performing at New York's Mercury Lounge on November 2nd.

Out of This Town (Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting

Out of This Town

It Only Hurts When I'm Awake

Lost to the River

Like Only a Woman Can

I'm On Fire

I Wanna Make Love

Mary In The Moonlight

Everyone But Me And You

Pretty

Already Gone

Never Thought I'd See You Again

I Wanna Make Love (Mac's Version)

I'm On Fire (Sun Studios Version)

Mary In the Moonlight (Sun Studios Version)

Out Of This Town (Sun Studios Version)

Pretty (Sun Studios Version)

Lost To The River (Sun Studios Version)

Never Thought I'd See You Again (Sun Studios Version)

Someone to Love and Someone to Hold (demo)

Lost To The River (demo)

About Coyle Girelli

Coyle Girelli is a recording artist, composer, entrepreneur, and co-founder and Co-CEO of Calm and Collected Music Group. Working across music, wellness, technology, and the arts, his career spans recording, songwriting, theater, opera, and creative entrepreneurship, with a focus on building healthier, more sustainable ecosystems for artists and audiences. He first emerged as the frontman of the alternative rock band Your Vegas before later re-forming as The Chevin, and has since released music internationally, signed major record deals in the UK and US, and toured with artists including Duran Duran and Franz Ferdinand. As a songwriter, he has penned hits for global chart-toppers including Macklemore and BTS, and collaborated with legendary writers such as Mac Davis (Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers) and Linda Perry (Gwen Stefani, P!nk).

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

Today, as part of the Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich legacy, with a frontline roster that includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers, and The Waterboys. Ruthie Foster's 2025 GRAMMY win for Mileage marked the first in Sun Records history, followed by Robert Randolph's 2026 win for Preacher Kids, the label's second. For more information, visit sunrecords.com.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez









Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 16 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone