Tina Dico to Make Canadian Debut With New Single SURFING

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Tina Dico is introducing herself properly to Canadian audiences with 'Surfing,' the first single from her forthcoming new album, 'Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges,' due October 23. The release marks a significant milestone for the Danish singer/songwriter, who has topped the Danish album charts five times and is now returning to North America through her first release on a Canadian label, DMP/Fontana North/Universal.

'Surfing' finds Dico reflecting on the invisible threads that connect people to one another and to the wider world. 'To me, “Surfing” is about how we're all connected,' she explains. 'You feel it every day in a family, where every person's mood, character, words and actions affect everyone else. But it's obviously true on a much bigger scale. What one person throws into the world ripples outward. We're one big ocean of movement, all trying to keep our balance.' It's a fitting introduction to an album that Dico describes as an exploration of the fragile balance between the everyday life we want to enjoy and connect with, and an increasingly noisy world.

In her native Denmark, Dico is a household name. She's played major festivals including Roskilde, was invited to perform for the Danish Crown Prince Frederik's 50th Birthday celebration, and in April sold out the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, drawing 15,000 fans for a single show. Her catalogue includes collaborations with ambient electronica duo Zero 7, a performance at Glastonbury, and a sixth album recorded at Jimi Hendrix's famed Electric Lady Studios, fulfilling a lifelong dream for an artist who has counted the guitarist among her earliest influences.

Canada holds a particular significance in Dico's story. She counts Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen among her formative influences, and it was in Canada, almost two decades ago, that she first met her husband and musical partner, Helgi Jonsson, while both were performing here. That connection has only deepened since. Dico was one of the standout performers at this year's Vancouver Folk Music Festival in July, generating significant buzz, and she previously shared the stage with KT Tunstall at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival in 2024 to a stellar response.

'Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges' was co produced by Dico and Jonsson at Big Spring Studio in Seltjarnarnes, Iceland, where the couple now live. 'Releasing music today is very different from twenty years ago,' Dico says. 'Everything moves so fast, and there's always something new asking for people's attention. I'm not really trying to compete with that. At this point I feel like I'm simply adding to the story. New conversations and a new chapter. The songs are there for anyone who wants to spend time with them and hopefully come and spend time with us at the concerts. That's where the magic really unfolds for me!'

'Surfing' features Dico on vocals and acoustic guitar alongside Jonsson on electric guitars, piano, synths, backing vocals, vibraphone, percussion, and trombones, with additional contributions from Dennis Ahlgren, Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, Klemens Bittmann, and Unnur Jónsdóttir. The track was written by Dico, and co-produced, arranged, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jonsson.

With a quarter century of songwriting behind her and a legion of devoted fans across Europe, Tina Dico now turns her attention to Canada, a country whose songwriters helped shape her own voice and whose audiences are just beginning to discover her incredible talent.

More information is available at tinadico.com, and the single can be streamed or purchased at this link. Tour dates are listed at tinadico.com/live.

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