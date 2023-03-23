Covet Release 'Lovespell' Single

Covet, the Bay area trio who recently announced the impending arrival of their third album, catharsis (April 7, Triple Crown Records) have released "lovespell" (https://triplecrown.ffm.to/covet-lovespell) a second track, and accompanying video, from the eagerly-awaited album.

Yvette Young says of the song: "This one is the album closer. The closest feeling I get to falling in love is when I write and play music, and this song is a tribute to that feeling of being totally smitten by the joy of creating and feeling things deeply. It was important to me to leave everyone on a high note (in this case, a saxophone solo provided by the amazing Alex Rose from Minus the Bear).

The "lovespell" video was also directed by Tom Flynn, who also partnered with the band for the recently released, free-spirited "firebird" clip (https://triplecrown.ffm.to/covet-firebirdmv). Kerrang! described the track "dazzling," LouderSound called it "fret-bendingly good," and Guitar World, in a nod to Yvette's playing style, dubbed it "tap-happy."

"We did a lot of risk-taking on this album," Yvette explains of the 8-song, Scott Evans (Thrice, Samiam) produced album.

"I try to follow what excites me without heeding anybody's expectations. I'm leaning into melodies, tones, and textures and trying to use them to transport listeners. The whole concept is escaping into a fantasy realm where the songs depict different characters and their own worlds. Each song is like their theme song. It's mostly instrumental, but when you close your eyes, I hope people will be transported into the character's story.

Music has always been escapism for me and a great source of therapy. My hope for this music is that it will take people somewhere and stir their imaginations, or at the very least, make them feel something. I named this record 'catharsis' because the word to me feels like a triumphant exodus.

No matter the dire circumstances, music is one of those things that I've always needed to create to survive (in all senses of the word), and time and time again, I turn to guitar and songwriting as my outlet to uplift and feel like I have control over something in this chaotic universe."

Watch the new music video here:

Covet catharsis tour dates

April 7 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 8 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

April 9 Seattle, WA Neumos

April 11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

April 13 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

April 14 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

April 15 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

April 17 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Music Hall

April 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

April 20 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

April 21 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

April 22 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

April 23 Montreal, QC Café Campus

April 25 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

April 26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 Boston, MA Royale

April 28 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 Vienna, VA Jammin' Java

May 1 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

May 2 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 3 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

May 5 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

May 6 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 8 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

May 10 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 11 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

May 12 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

May 13 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst



Tickets for all shows are on-sale now. Scarypoolparty and altopalo open on all dates.