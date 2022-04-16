Country Pop's Caroline Jones to Join the Zac Brown Band on Tour

Today, country pop singer-songwriter Caroline Jones announced that she will rejoin multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band as a special guest band member for their "Out In The Middle Tour," which will travel to 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada from April 22 to November 19. The international tour includes stops at several of the nation's most iconic venues, including Boston's Fenway Park (where the band holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows), Chicago's Wrigley Field, and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Jones first opened for Zac Brown Band on their 2017 tour and, following three consecutive years as their staple opening act, officially joined the band as a special guest in 2021. Highlights with the group include performing at the 2021 CMAs and opening for The Rolling Stones at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jones recently released her sophomore album, Antipodes, that includes features and credits from an all-star artists like Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Mac McAnally, and more. The 13-track project debuted #4 on the iTunes Country charts and features her first Top 40 hit, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," which has become a TikTok sensation with its viral line dance that's racked in over 500 million views and counting.

In addition to previously opening for Zac Brown Band, Jones has also shared the stage with country legends Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and more. Throughout 2022, Jones is also joining the star-studded lineup at this year's CMA Fest June 9 through June 12, as well as be performing her own solo shows.

To see what's next for Caroline Jones, check out: https://carolinejones.com/

For tickets to "Out In The Middle Tour," please visit: https://zacbrownband.com/pages/tour

"OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR" 2022 DATES:

Friday, April 22 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Saturday, April 23 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium+

Friday, May 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center+

Sunday, May 22 - San Antonio, TX - Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Friday, June 3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage+

Saturday, June 4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage+

Friday, June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park+

Friday, July 8 - Akron, OH - Dowed Field

Saturday, July 9 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field+

Friday, July 15 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park+^

Thursday, July 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, July 29 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre+



Friday, August 12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 - New York, NY - Citi Field+^

Friday, August 19 - Endicott, NY - En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion+ Friday, September 2 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair+

Friday, September 16 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest Friday, September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place+

Saturday, October 8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena+ Friday, November 18 - San Diego, CA - WonderFront Festival+

Saturday, November 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field+^~*





ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

May 7 - Austin, TX - iHeart Country Festival+

May 21 - Frisco, TX - Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend*

June 9 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

Aug 25 - Put-in-Bay, OH - Bash on the Bay*





+Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

^ Special Guest Cody Johnson

~ Special Guest Sam Hunt

*Special Guest Jimmie Allen

ABOUT CAROLINE JONES

Lauded by Rolling Stone as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the nineties," Caroline Jones is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist enriching the country scene with her unique, independent spirit. Her sophomore album, Antipodes (November 2021), debuted at #4 on the iTunes Country Chart and its lead single, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," is Jones first Top 40 country hit that is still climbing the charts thanks to its viral TikTok line dance that has been played over 230M times. As with her debut album Bare Feet (August 2017), Caroline co-produced Antipodes with Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston), performed the majority of the instruments, and solo wrote the majority of the tracks. Antipodes also features collaborations with industry heavy-hitters Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Mac McAnally, and Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey.

Caroline's skilled musicianship and addictive, foot-stomping hits have led to performances on The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY Show, as well as multiple appearances at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Perhaps most impressive about Jones young career, though, is the list of mentors who have taken her under their wing and on tour, including Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Jake Owen, Trisha Yearwood, The Eagles, OneRepublic, and most significantly, Jimmy Buffett and the Zac Brown Band. Buffett brought Caroline out on tour in 2018, signed her to a distribution deal with his Mailboat Records, and wrote "Gulf Coast Girl" for her, which he featured on along with Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, and Lukas Nelson. Following three consecutive years as their staple opening act, Caroline officially joined the Zac Brown Band as a special guest band member in 2021. Highlights with the group include performing at the CMAs and opening for The Rolling Stones at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2022, Jones will continue playing in ZBB as a special guest band member - performing at Citi Field, Fenway Park, Hollywood Bowl, and Wrigley Field among other anticipated highlights - while headlining her own shows in support of Antipodes.

CAROLINE JONES SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carolinejonesmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carolinejones/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolinejones

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/carolinedjonesmusic

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams to date, achieved 16 #1 radio singles, and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 8 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

Photo Credits: Tyler Lord