Cosme Releases Bolero Version of "NO TENGO DUDA" from BRUJO

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Latin GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican alternative singer-songwriter Cosme released 'No Tengo Duda (Bolero Version)' today, offering a new interpretation of one of the most personal songs from his debut album, BRUJO.

Originally built around layers of guitars and synthesizers, 'No Tengo Duda' was inspired by Cosme's reflections on his romantic partnership and the certainty that he had found the person he wanted beside him for life.

'I visualized myself through the years with her by my side,' says Cosme. 'I envisioned children, family, new experiences, highs and lows, until I even imagined my last breath. In all those moments, I felt immense joy. Without a doubt, I have found the ideal person for me.'

The debut album was long-awaited following his 2016 debut solo EP, Qué Bien Me Va, and Cosme knew the live performance of BRUJO had to be really special. When preparing for live performances, Cosme began searching for a way to adapt the song's layered studio arrangement. Focusing on its melody, he realized the song could take on a new life as a bolero.

He brought the idea to arranger and producer Jonathan Montes, who helped reshape the song through new harmonies and a classic bolero swing while preserving the alternative spirit of BRUJO. Inspired in part by the slide guitar sound of Santo & Johnny's 1959 classic 'Sleep Walk,' the new arrangement blends bolero, electric guitar, slide guitar, and alternative rock influences.

The studio recording also features slide guitar by Dariel Peniazek, percussion by Marcos J. López Ayala, and bolero-inspired backing vocals performed by Cosme and his fiancée.

'The reharmonization gave the song a more mature touch,' says Cosme. 'The mix of electric guitar with the bolero genre brought us closer to the alternative sound of BRUJO. I'm very proud of this track. It achieved the alternative bolero sound we dreamed of.'

As one of the founding members of the musical collective Cometta, Cosme established a strong presence within the independent music scene by developing a sound that blends pop, rock, and alternative influences. The group earned praise from Rolling Stone Español, which said about their 2024 album, 'One of Cometta's defining characteristics is the great versatility of their productions, and their new album perfectly reflects the wide range of sonic possibilities this project offers.' Highlighting 'Guao' on the album, they added, ''Guao,' featuring The Color Brown, reminded us of the great merengue classics that dominated the airwaves in the 90s and early 2000s, fusing rap with the music of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.'

Earlier this year, Cosme also composed the official Spanish version of Bruno Mars' 'Risk It All,' 'Lo arriesgo todo,' with Daniel Rodríguez, a member of Bruno Mars' tour.

His debut album, BRUJO, is an interconnected project told through music, film, and tarot. Across its six chapters — Luna Rosa, El Músico, El Poeta, El Alquimista, and El Sol—the project explores a journey of transformation. Cosme will be performing on September 10 at Buunni Coffee Inwood in New York. Tickets and more info can be found at https://cosmemusic.com/

About Cosme

Cosme is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and musician who has been based in Los Angeles, California since 2012. His music has been featured in successful international television productions, including Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist, Jane the Virgin, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Rush. He was also the Spanish-language co-adapter of Bruno Mars' song 'I Risk It All' ('Lo Arriesgo Todo'). His career as a musician and vocalist has also taken him on tour as a backing vocalist alongside prominent Latin music artists such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán, and Noel Schajris.

In 2016, he released his first solo EP, Qué Bien Me Va, marking the beginning of a new artistic chapter centered on a more personal and authentic musical vision. He continues to build his solo career with the release of his debut album, BRUJO. Cosme is also a co-founder of the band Cometta, a project through which he developed a sound that blends pop, rock, and alternative influences, establishing a strong presence within the independent music scene.

In recognition of his artistic career, Cosme received a Latin Grammy nomination in 2017 in the Best Christian Album category for the project Tu Amor.

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