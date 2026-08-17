Isabel LaRosa to Present Intimate DOLLPARTS Shows This Fall

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Alternative-pop artist Isabel LaRosa announced her highly anticipated run of intimate Dollparts shows kicking off this fall.

Following her acclaimed EP, Promising Young Woman, LaRosa is preparing to unveil her most ambitious live show to date. Conceived as a three-act theatrical production that will weave together the worlds of Promising Young Woman, her widely praised debut album Raven, and fan-favorite tracks, creating an immersive experience that captures the full scope of her artistry and blurs the line between concert and theater.

The eight stop run will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more. Tickets will be available beginning with the artist pre-sale on Wednesday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time followed by a local pre-sale the same day at 1:00 p.m. local time, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Thursday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Dollparts Show Dates

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric

October 19 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

October 22 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

October 24 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

October 26 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

October 28 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

October 29 – Boston, MA – Sonia

Previously described by Billboard as an artist who 'stands out in a crowded field, and should be moving upward from here,' LaRosa has continued to build on her momentum following a breakout 2025. The year saw the release of her widely praised debut album Raven, her headlining Psychopomp Tour, and standout performances at major festivals including Governor's Ball and Lollapalooza. Continuing that upward trajectory in 2026, LaRosa has further solidified herself as one of alternative pop's most compelling emerging artists.

Most recently, she joined Madison Beer as direct support on the European leg of the locket tour, performing in major cities including Vienna, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, and London. This summer, she also supported Melanie Martinez on the Hades: The Sacrifice Tour, with performances in Orlando, Dallas, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and more, further cementing her reputation as one of alternative pop's most compelling voices and live performers. Beyond her own artistry, LaRosa has continued to expand her creative footprint, co-writing 'Still (ft. Bruno Mars)' for global superstar Karol G on her latest record, showcasing her versatility as a songwriter and her ability to craft emotionally resonant music across genres.

About Isabel LaRosa

Named one of Spotify's 'Pop Rising Artists to Watch in 2024,' Isabel LaRosa is rapidly rising within modern alternative pop, transforming coming-of-age stories of infatuation and heartbreak into impossible-to-ignore hits for a new generation. With over 3.5B global streams, 21.5B short-form video views, and over 500M video streams, she first gained traction through a series of singles written and produced in collaboration with her brother Thomas, including her 2022 RIAA Platinum-certified breakout 'i'm yours,' before releasing her debut EP You Fear the God That Loves You, the following year.

LaRosa, who also is deeply involved in the direction and creation of her theatrical, dark-pop visual approach, continued her momentum in 2024 with her sold-out God's Watching tour and the bilingual fan favorite single 'favorite,' which generated over 400M views on social media prior to its official release. A TikTok Elevate artist and a critical standout praised by outlets like Billboard, NME, and LADYGUNN, she recently celebrated one year of her debut widely acclaimed album Raven, a reflection of her raw vulnerability and evolving artistry, with the singer-songwriter co-writing every track. Recently releasing her new EP, Promising Young Woman, LaRosa also joined Madison Beer on the European leg of the locket tour earlier this Spring.

Promising Young Woman draws from twisted wonderland imagery to explore feelings of self-imposed expectations, tension between beauty and suffocation, and the fine lines being blurred between real and performance - capturing the disorienting realization of losing yourself in the pursuit of perfection and the unsettling realization that you no longer know who you are without it.

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