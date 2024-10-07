Cory Marks Shares Two New Tracks Ahead of Second Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genre-blending musician CORY MARKS will release his second full-length album, SORRY FOR NOTHING, on December 6 via Better Noise Music. An unapologetic double-barreled blast of 13 songs, equally divided between roots country and arena-rock, marks the follow-up to his acclaimed debut album, Who I Am. Now, CORY MARKS showcases his dual musicality with two new track releases. “Fast As I Can” is an exciting, feel-good country track with a fun, foot-stomping chorus that will have you hooked and singing along to every word. “Whiskey For Sale” is a perfect blend of bluegrass, country, and a heavy rock chorus, narrating a love story that has taken a turn.

“The record is really who I am,” says CORY MARKS. “The title says it all. I love rock and I love country. It's a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting, to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs...something for everyone.”

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Shania Twain, Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), SORRY FOR NOTHING is highlighted by guest appearances from Sully Erna (Godsmack), Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), Travis Tritt, and DL (Bad Wolves).

CORY will head to the U.S. later this fall opening for multi-platinum rock Theory of A Deadman. The “Unplugged” tour runs October 29 to November 23 with CORY performing an acoustic set featuring songs from SORRY FOR NOTHING and Who I Am, Tickets are available now HERE. See full dates listed below.

CORY has previously toured North America with diverse artists including Five Finger Death Punch, ZZ Top, Travis Tritt and Brantley Gilbert, while also having joined Nickelback on the main stage at the annual Boots and Hearts festival in Toronto in 2023.

CORY MARKS Tour Dates:

10/29 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre ^

10/30 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

11/1 Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater ^

11/2 Erie, PA - Warner Theatre ^

11/3 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre ^

11/6 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre *

11/8 Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino *

11/10 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center *

11/12 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

11/13 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

11/15 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

11/16 Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

11/17 Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

11/19 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre *

11/21 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

11/22 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

11/23 La Vista, NE - The Astro *

^ with Theory Of A Deadman & 10 Years

* with Theory Of A Deadman & Saint Asonia

Photo Credit: Ed Regan

