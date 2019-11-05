Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Graham Nash, March 21

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash is coming to the Center next March. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Tickets go on pre-sale to The Center's subscribers tomorrow, November 6, with sales to the public starting this Friday at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to '68, including "Stop Stop Stop," "On A Carousel," and "Carrie Anne," continues all the way to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album. Fifteen of his songs are celebrated in the 2018 release, Over the Years..., a 2-disc collection of some of Nash's best-known works from the past 50 years and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) lasted but 20 months. Yet their songs are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash's "Marrakesh Express," "Pre-Road Downs" and "Lady Of the Island," from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969). On CSNY's Déjà Vu (1970), Nash's "Teach Your Children" and "Our House" beseeched us to hold love tightly, to fend off the madness that was on its way.

In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which delivers an engrossing, no-holds-barred look back at his remarkable career and the music that defined a generation. The book landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list, and was released in paperback in late 2014.

While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist. His work is collected in the book Eye to Eye: Photographs by Graham Nash; he curated others' work in the volume Taking Aim: Unforgettable Rock 'n' Roll Photographs Selected by Graham Nash (2009). Additionally, his work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide, including the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution.

Tickets start at $49.22. To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You