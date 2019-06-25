Conway Twitty's HELLO DARLIN' Released to Radio by Country Rewind Records

Conway Twitty, best known for his smooth voice voice and hit song "Hello Darlin" has a new single heading to radio via CDX.



"Hello Darlin" is the first single from Conway Twitty "Timeless" recently released byCountry Rewind Records, a collection of never before heard recordings from Twitty himself. The music available on ConwayTwitty.com and Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and Apple Music.



All the tracks on the album were intended solely for broadcast over Country radio and were then forgotten. The original master tapes of those radio shows, long thought to have been destroyed were discovered by Country Rewind Records CEO, Tom Gramuglia, among those masters were recordings by Johnny Russell, Waylon Jennings, Connie Smith, Mickey Gilley, Ferlin Husky, Faron Young, Jeannie C. Riley and others, dating from the same era. Check availability atwww.countryrewindrecords.com.



"These recordings were long forgotten and few people who knew of their existence. They've never before been made commercially available to the public and I truly felt like this music needed to be shared with long-time traditional fans, and heard by our younger generation of Millennials," stated Country Rewind Records, Thomas Gramuglia.



"I have been a huge Conway Twitty fan all of my life. I was introduced to his music by my mother, who was one of his biggest fans. I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to see Conway at Lanierland in Cumming, GA in 1982. It was magical and one of my favorite memories," stated CDX Nashville Director of Operations, Ally Kelly. "While the version of "Hello, Darlin'" we are all familiar with is iconic voice, this new release sounds like what I heard that night at the show - so much feeling, so much emotion . . . so much CONWAY!"



Conway Twitty created a musical legacy that continues to endure and thrive almost a quarter-century after his passing in 1993. He is one of America's most-loved performers of all-time, compiling 55 number one hits.



While the sessions that comprise Timeless weren't the typical Decca recording session with Owen Bradley producing, these tracks - cut at the studio of former Elvis Presley band member Scotty Moore - drip with as much perfection as anything he cut at Bradley's Barn. It wasn't like a typical session where everything was perfected," said Joni Twitty . "But, these songs are an incredible gift, and Daddy was sounding as incredible as he ever did. These recordings make my heart smile, and I think his fans will feel the same way."



Country Rewind Records has dedicated itself to bring classic country with this contemporary feel to not only the past country fans but also to the new country listeners.



The latest release is being distributed by Select-O-Hits and available to order on Country Rewind Records website countryrewindrecords.com and on digital music platforms here.



About Conway Twitty:

By any measure, the career of singer, songwriter, producer, entertainer and recording artist Conway Twitty stands among the greatest in the history of popular music. His 55 No. 1 singles are an astounding and singular accomplishment in the annals of the recording industry. Those hits drove sales of more than 50 million records, powering literally thousands of live performances for tens of millions of fans and led to more than 100 major awards. From Sun Studios in Memphis and the infancy of rock and roll to the top of the country charts and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Conway built an astounding musical legacy that spanned five decades. In 1958, Conway Twitty scored his first No. 1 hit titled "It's Only Make Believe." Widely regarded by Nashville's songwriters as "the best friend a song ever had," Twitty was pitched top shelf material for the better part of two decades. Twitty's tunes are the mile markers for three decades of country music: "Hello Darlin'," "Goodbye Time," "You've Never Been This Far Before," "Linda On My Mind," "I'd Love To Lay You Down," "Tight Fittin' Jeans," "That's My Job." Conway also entered into a duet partnership with the top female vocalist of that time, Loretta Lynn. They became the most awarded male/female duet in history recording songs like "After The Fire Is Gone," "Lead Me On," and "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." Those who worked with Conway, knew him or were influenced by him approach with stories of a true gentleman, someone who, as one fellow performer described him, "wore a white hat." Throughout his life, Conway would tell people, "If you do what you love and you're able to take care of the people you love, it doesn't matter what you do. You're a successful man. " Undoubtedly, that is the legacy that would have meant the most to Harold "Conway Twitty" Jenkins. Which makes the rest of his story - the accomplishments and accolades - that much sweeter. Visit www.conwaytwitty.comfor more.



About Country Rewind Records:

Country Rewind Records (CRR) was founded by Thomas Gramuglia of Hindsight Records in 2014, Gramuglia obtained a treasure chest of unreleased recordings from recruitment radio shows from the '60s and '70s. The superb CRR collection of original master recordings contains music from more than 100 country music legends and trendsetters (including intimate performances by country music greats such as Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Connie Smith, Faron Young, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty and many more). These recordings were never released for commercial use. After a diligent quest to collect appropriate and legal permissions from artists and/or their estates, CRR has now recorded and produced multiple, quintessential, "must-hear" projects. With the mission to transfer these never-heard-before tracks to a high quality, state-of-the-art recording; complemented by contemporary instrumentation and background vocals, Country Rewind Records will release this historical American music to America's music generations of the future. For more information visit countryrewindrecords.com



About CDX:

CDX was founded in 1991 by late Country Music Hall of Fame Broadcaster Charlie Douglas and national record promotion veteran Paul Lovelace as a delivery system for labels and artists to supply their upcoming singles to all full-time US country stations, satellite providers, syndicators, and programming consultants. In 1991, CDX clients' music was distributed via the then new medium of CD. Today, our clients' singles are digitally distributed via InstaTrack e-blast, integration into our smart phone app, and also included on our regular CD compilation disc. CDX also expanded by creating CDX TRACTION which is an airplay monitoring and tracking software system. CDX TRACTION monitors radio stations through the online web stream of their broadcast signal. It utilizes a proprietary and patented music recognition system to log every song played. CDX now offers distribution in all music formats.



About Select-O-Hits:

Select-O-Hits is owned by Sam W. Phillips and John Phillips, was co-founded in 1960 by their father, Tom Phillips, and uncle, Sam Phillips, the legendary founder of Sun Records. Tom Phillips began his career in music as Jerry Lee Lewis road manager for a number of years. He had invested all of his savings into an upcoming 1958 European tour when news of Lewis marriage to his 13 year-old cousin hit the front pages. Lewis career came to a sudden, although temporary, halt. The tour was cancelled, and Tom was broke. Sam helped him by giving him a job in the Sun Records warehouse and allowing Tom to live with him while his family stayed behind in Mobile, Alabama. Eventually, Tom saved enough money to send for his family in 1960. Tom was not satisfied with running the warehouse, so with the help of his wife, Lucille, he opened a small record store and one-stop that provided small, predominantly black-owned record stores with everything from phonograph needles to display racks. In the mid-1970s, Select-O-Hits began to concentrate more on distributing and less on retail and one-stops. The retail store closed in the mid-1980s, and the one-stop followed a few years later. Select-O-Hits has formed a number of successful record labels, such as Avenue, Icehouse, SOH, Brutal Records, Basix Music, Blues Works and Prophet Entertainment. In 1997 half of the company was sold to Malaco Records of Jackson, Mississippi. While all genres of music are represented in the family of labels Select-O-Hits distributes, Rap, Blues, Soul and Gospel are still the largest portion of the business. Today with sales offices and staff in Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Miami, Chicago, Houston and Seattle, Select-O-Hits is one of the largest independent record distributors in the country, providing services for over 300 independent vendors to all key US music traditional "brick and mortar" retailers and digital media sites. For more information visit selectohits.com





