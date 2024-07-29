Continental Drifters to Release 'White Noise & Lightning: The Best Of Continental Drifters' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Continental Drifters announced White Noise & Lightning: The Best Of Continental Drifters which will be released on September 13 on Omnivore Recordings.

Continental Drifters are a congregation of like-minded, creative musical souls, whose other bands just happened to include the Bangles, Dream Syndicate, The dB’s, The Cowsills, and more. From their 1992 debut single “The Mississippi” through 1994’s eponymous debut, 1998’s Vermillion, 2001’s Better Day, and Nineteen Ninety-Three (recorded in 1992 but released a decade later), the Drifters’ lineup may have been fluid, but their sound has always been instantly identifiable, comforting, and fantastic.

White Noise & Lightning: The Best Of Continental Drifters paints the story of the band. The 11-track LP and 15-track CD (featuring a previously unissued scorching 12-minute live version of “Who We Are, Where We Live”) follows the journey across their entire career.

It will be released in conjunction with the publication of Sean Kelly’s White Noise & Lightning: The Continental Drifters Story (coming September 27 from Cool Dog Sound) which chronicles the 10-year journey of the Continental Drifters and follows the band through years of cross-country moves, lineup changes, industry highs and lows, marriages, divorces, and dozens of classic songs.

Just as Kelly’s authorized biography of the band tells the story of a critically acclaimed, commercially overlooked band that became so much more, White Noise & Lightning is not only a great place to start for the uninitiated, but is the perfect soundtrack for this legendary proto-Americana band.

White Noise & Lightning: The Best Of Continental Drifters tracklist:

LP Side One

1. The Rain Song

2. Mezzanine

3. Drifters

4. The Mississippi

5. Peaceful Walking

LP Side Two

1. Get Over It

2. Match Made In Heaven

3. Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway

4. Dallas

5. Don’t Do What I Did

6. Who We Are, Where We Live

CD Tracklist

1. The Rain Song

2. Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway

3. Dallas

4. Mezzanine

5. Invisible Boyfriend

6. Match Made In Heaven

7. The Mississippi

8. Get Over It

9. Mixed Messages

10. Don’t Do What I Did

11. Tomorrow’s Gonna Be

12. Na Na

13. Peaceful Waking

14. Drifters

15. Who We Are, Where We Live (live at The Court Tavern – previously unissued)

Photo Credit: Julia Ewan

