Concert Review: Wheein Wraps First Solo Tour 'WHEE IN THE MOOD [BEYOND]' With a Multi-Faceted Show at the Brooklyn Paramount

Wheein, the Korean singer best known as a member of girl group Mamamoo, as well as a solo artist, just wrapped her first-ever solo tour, "WHEE IN THE MOOD [BEYOND]", with a final show at Brooklyn Paramount on June 4.

Longtime fans of Wheein will know that she is a vocal powerhouse but there was something so special about hearing her vocals fill this large, gorgeous venue while she commanded the stage as the solo performer she is.

The show opened with the artist standing alone on stage with a microphone, no big theatrics, just her and her voice shining without distractions. She performed "I Know I Know I Know", before she ditched the mic stand and was joined on stage by her backup dancers.

Wheein said that the tour is titled "Whee In The Mood" because she wants to show her fans the mood of her music, and herself as an artist, through the performance. I could argue that during her nearly-two-hour show, she portrayed many moods, all coexisting within her, and transitioning seamlessly between them.

The setlist was packed with several upbeat numbers showcasing Wheein's dancing skills, as well as her vocals that remained stable throughout. Also sprinkled in were some ballads which allowed her vocals to be the focus. I must say, during the ballads, I truly realized how perfect of a fit this venue was for her. Something about the classic feel of the room she was performing in meshed perfectly with her style and vocal tone. It was perfection.

During the song "Shhh...", Wheein showed a more sensual side of herself, performing sexy choreography with her male and female backup dancers, much to the enjoyment of the audience.

The show closed with two of Wheein's arguably most fun, upbeat, numbers, "D-Day" and "Whee", the latter of which included a fake-out ending, where she left the stage, only to return with a reprise of the song's chorus. It was the most fun way to end a marathon of a show. From my seat in the balcony, I had a clear view of the entire jam-packed floor, and from my perspective, it looked like everyone else would agree.

