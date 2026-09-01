Concert Review: ONE PACT Bring Unmatched Energy, Vocals, and Talent on 'OUTSHINE' Tour

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So often I go to shows of groups I don’t know very well, or only know a few songs from, only to find myself becoming a full-fledged fan by the end of the show. I am happy to report that One Pact’s show was no exception. Having just covered KCON LA 2026, I got the chance to see One Pact perform a few times throughout the convention, and even interviewed them about their new music and world tour. I was already impressed by the group after getting just a taste of them at KCON, and jumped at the chance to attend their OUTSHINE tour in New York to see what they can really do at a show of their own.

I have been a casual follower of One Pact since the group was first announced, knowing several of the members from their time on the survival show Boys Planet (member Jongwoo was one of my top picks at the time!). The group’s sound was something that always appealed to me; they create music that fits into various genres, but somehow fits into a cohesive discography that tickles my brain. I’m also always impressed by self-produced groups, and many of One Pact’s songs were created by member TAG, which is something I can appreciate.

Last tour, member Yedam had to miss a few stops, including the local stop in New Jersey, due to visa issues. This time around, the group was five-strong, and their happiness to be back together on stage showed.

The members shared with their fans that they had to drive 15 hours from their previous tour stop to New York after their flight was canceled due to weather the night before. They asked us to give them as much energy as we had, but you would never know the group was running on almost no sleep. Every member gave 100% on stage, powering through a high-energy setlist of hit after hit.

The show kicked off with “Pull Up," which had the crowd of &Hearts (One Pact’s fandom name) jumping and dancing from the moment the lights went down. The group performed several of the songs they showcased on various stages at KCON LA, including “100!” and “Deserved,” which were a treat to hear again in this more intimate setting. From tracks with a more traditional K-pop sound like “YES, NO, MAYBE” to darker-sounding tracks like “WILD:” the group showed off their versatility and the unique charms of each member.

On the topic of the members’ unique charms, it’s no surprise that I was thoroughly impressed by the vocals from member Jay Chang, whose vocals have been impressing me since he showcased them on Boys Planet. His voice is smooth yet powerful, with a unique tone not often heard in K-pop. The slower ballad-type songs are where he really was able to shine, as well as on the cover of John Legend’s “All Of Me," which Jay performed as a duet with TAG.

During the show’s encore, each member got to perform a small section of their solo track featured on the group’s 2025 album “ONE FACT,” which also gave each of them a chance to have a moment in the spotlight. I’m a big fan of Yedam’s solo track “Keyring” as well as Jongwoo’s “PASSOUT.” These are two songs with completely different styles, which leads back to my appreciation for One Pact’s versatility. The solo section also included Jay’s “180928," Seongmin’s “Signal," and TAG’s “someone else.”

The show closed with a remix version of “Deserved” and a club-style rendition of “Hot Stuff," complete with a fake-out moment where the group waved goodbye to the fans only to have the song start again. The end of the show felt like a party, the members and fans were jumping, club lights were strobing, and the members were even blowing bubbles that were given to them by a fan. The energy was unmatched, and this was the perfect way to end the jam-packed show. I found myself still humming along long after the lights came back up.

One Pact is coming up on the third anniversary of their debut in November, and they are definitely one to watch. If you aren’t already tuned into them, I’d definitely put them on your radar to check out future releases. Especially if you can attend a show on this tour or a future one!

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