Interview: Rising K-Pop Group ONE PACT Talk KCON LA, OUTSHINE Tour, and More

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Rising K-pop boy group ONE PACT is having a moment right now, having just wrapped up their first-ever appearance at KCON LA, which led directly into the America and Latam leg of their OUTSHINE world tour, hitting multiple countries throughout the rest of this year. The group recently celebrated their 1000 days since debut, and since then, have seen a rise in their success and growth within their fandom, known as &HEART.

The group is made up of five members - Jongwoo, Jay Chang, Seongmin, TAG, and Yedam - who finally all reunited after Jay recently had some time away from the group to work on solo projects. Now back and better than ever, I had a chance to chat with the members backstage at KCON LA 2026, about their first KCON experience, recent music release, the OUTSHINE tour, and what their fans can expeect in the future. Find out what they had to say below!

Check out my full KCON LA 2026 recap here.

This is your first time performing at KCON LA. What does it mean to you to be part of KCON LA, and what were your first reactions when you found out you’d be coming?

JONGWOO: We are just so honored to come to KCON because we've been just wanting to come. Because of the ONE PACT members and all of our fans who supported us, we made it here, so we are so happy. We will not fail your expectation, we will give you a great performance.

Is there anything you’re particularly excited to experience or accomplish during your first KCON LA?

JAY: For me, I think it was about eight or nine years ago that I actually came to KCON as a fan, back when they still had in New York. Getting to be here as an artist for the first time was kind of like a full circle moment, which was really surreal.

For fans who are seeing ONE PACT for the first time at KCON, how would you describe what makes a ONE PACT performance special?

TAG: I feel like we always try to get involved in many things, like our outfits, our songs, our choreography, and everything. So I feel like when the audience watch ONE PACT's performances, I want them to feel like we're very free on the stage. We're just having fun, and we just hope that they can vibe with us, you know?

I know TAG and JAY have credits on this new release, "TUNED IN." Can you two talk a little bit about the process of creating these new songs and what it’s like to be involved in the songwriting and production?

JAY: I was given the opportunity to help Tag write “Whts yo name” this time around. He sent me over a little foundation and a prompt of what story he wanted the lyrics to tell, and I just filled in the blanks and make sure it sang well! I think it came out pretty okay, Tag liked the results - so there’s that.

You’re heading out on your OUTSHINE world tour this summer. What are you most looking forward to?

JAY: I’m most looking forward to going to Mexico and South America! I’ve been there once before, but it’s the others’ first time going and it’s exciting to visit new places with friends.

JONGWOO: I’m excited to see what the places we’re visiting for the first time will be like, and going back to places we’ve already been brings back a lot of great memories. After getting to experience our first KCON, I’m also really excited that this tour will take us to South America for the first time.

SEONGMIN: I’m most excited about visiting new places. I’m really looking forward to meeting new fans and experiencing new places.

What can fans expect from the OUTSHINE tour that they might not have seen from you before? Are there any surprises you can tease?

SEONGMIN: You’ll get to hear a duet cover from JAY and TAG. Listening to the two of them sing together is always amazing.

YEDAM: You’ll get to see my free-spirited freestyle dancing, plus a side of me running and jumping all over the stage and just having the best time. That’s something you’ll only get to see on this tour!

What’s next for ONE PACT? What are some goals you still have for your career that you haven’t accomplished yet?

JONGWOO: I always see how much our &HEART support us and cheer us on, especially when it comes to music shows. It makes me want ONE PACT to grow even more and become better known, so we can give back to our fans through our own growth and achievements.

Do you have a message you’d like to give to your fans?

YEDAM: To our beloved &HEART, we recently celebrated our 1,000th day together. We also wrapped up KCON successfully, and this year we’ve already received so much love that I honestly don’t know how we can ever give it all back. That’s how happy and grateful I feel. I want us to keep giving you as much energy as we can. And if there’s ever someone going through a hard or sad time, no matter where you are, ONE PACT will go as far as we need to bring some of that energy to you.

About ONE PACT

ONE PACT is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by Armada Ent. The group consists of five members: Jongwoo, Jay Chang, Seongmin, Tag and Yedam. The group’s name combines “one” and “impact,” reflecting its goal of uniting to create a powerful impact.

ONE PACT made its debut on Nov. 30, 2023, with the EP Moment and lead single “Must Be Nice.” Since then, they have released several singles and EPs, with member Tag participating in writing and producing the group’s music. They have embarked on several tours across Asia, North America, and Europe, showcasing their talents and charms to a worldwide audience.

Photo Credit: CJ ENM

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