Concert Review: Enhypen Brings a Theatrical Feat of a Concert to Newark on Their FATE World Tour

Picture this: it's 2020, at the height of the pandemic. We're all bored and stuck inside. Many new people were bit by the K-pop bug during this time. And every week, new and old fans alike are tuning in to I-Land, the K-pop survival show that aired from June to September of that year, and formed the group now known as Enhypen.

Fast forward three years, and the group that we all watched debut together are selling out arenas all around the world.

I was hit with that realization while watching Enhypen's performance at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on October 18. That was just night one of the group's two-night stint at the venue, which is just one of six citiies across the U.S. that the group is visiting on their Fate World Tour.

Enhypen is composed of seven members, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. The group was formed by Belift Lab, a subsection of Hybe Corporation, the company behind groups like BTS and Tomorrow X Together. Some may say that may have given Enhypen a boost from the get-go. But after seeing them perform live, I can confirm that this group absolutely has the energy, talent, and passion to be ranked among the greats of K-pop's 4th generation.

The entire two-and-a-half-hour show was jam-packed with powerful performances and stunning visuals, and I don't just mean from the members! This show had one of the coolest visual elements I have ever seen. Most concerts utilize screens to showcase the performers closer for those in further seats, but Enhypen used their screens like a set not unlike a theatrical performance. Different screens appeared to move or open and close to reveal new scenes and backdrops to fit each stage. Deep reds enveloped the stage during the group's newer, vampire-themed perfomances. Bright colors and florals surrounded the members during lighter, softer songs. Harsh black and white patterns littered with graffiti covered the screens during the group's more punk-infused material.

This brings me to my next point: the very clear sequencing of the performance was extremely impactful. The show was split into multiple sections, each with a clear theme or concept, which also contributed to the concert feeling more theatrical than most. It also was a testament to the versatility of the group and their music. Enhypen really do it all.

Of course, the performances themselves were also incredible. The members showcased their many talents as well, with Jay performing two songs on guitar, and Heeseung performing one on piano. Playing instruments is not typical for an idol group, so this is of course an impressive and unique charm Enhypen is happy to show to their fans.

The setlist included all of the favorites fans expected, including their latest single "Bite Me", as well as fan-favorites "Polaroid Love", "Criminal Love", "Chaconne", and at least 20 more selections from the group's impressive discography.

The passion, talent, and love for their fans oozes from this group. If you get a chance to check out a performance from Enhypen, I can't recommend it enough!