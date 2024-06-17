K-Pop Spotlight: RIIZE Release First Mini Album 'RIIZING' and Lead Single 'Boom Boom Bass'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising K-pop sensation RIIZE have released their first mini album today, June 17th called "RIIZING", featuring the brand-new lead single "Boom Boom Bass".

The title track "Boom Boom Bass" is a pop dance song with funky disco beats and groovy bass lines that freely expresses excitement for each other through playing the bass guitar. Accompanying the single, RIIZE shares a captivating music video, showcasing performances that capture attention with a point movement of tapping the chest with a fist clenched, giving a sense of understated charm and includes various arrangements, paired choreography and dance breaks with SHOTARO & SUNGCHAN and WONBIN & ANTON.

"Boom Boom Bass" Music Video:

Listen to "RIIZING" Here:

"RIIZING" Tracklist

1. Boom Boom Bass

2. Siren

3. Impossible

4. 9 Days

5. Honestly

6. One Kiss

7. Talk Saxy

8. Love 119

About RIIZE

RIIZE is the freshest K-Pop group taking the industry by storm. The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize,” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. Focusing on authenticity and relatability, RIIZE forges a deep connection with their ever-growing fanbase, BRIIZE (pronounced “breeze”), by sharing their down-to-earth personalities and humble moments at the start of their new journey. RIIZE has proven their high popularity not only in the music industry but also in the advertising and fashion industries. Their first single “Get A Guitar” achieved over one million physical pre-orders, and they announced their signing to RCA Records before their official debut – a rare occurrence for most K-Pop groups. Before their debut, they set the record for the fastest-growing K-Pop group on Instagram, reaching 1 million followers just four days after opening their account. Most recently, RIIZE was also appointed as house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton only three months after their debut.

What's Next For RIIZE?

Up next, RIIZE can be seen in a total of 10 regions around the world for their first fan-con tour, RIIZING DAY. The tour started in Seoul on May 4th with stops in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Taipei and others, before wrapping up back in Seoul in September. The event will focus on interactions with fans and be filled with games, music, and performances. More details can be found HERE.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment

Comments