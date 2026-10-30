Cody Lohden Releases GOOD OLE BOY Single

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Country riser Cody Lohden has released 'Good Ole Boy.' On the new song, the Garfield, Kentucky native stays true to his roots and those cut from the same cloth. A former firefighter / paramedic, Lohden is on a hot streak of singles quickly establishing him as an artist to watch – or as Raised Rowdy notes, 'one of the most underrated artists in the game right now… on the doorstep of a massive breakout.'

Co-written by Lohden, Rian Ball and Cole Miracle, 'Good Ole Boy' was produced by Jordan Schmidt (Ella Langley, Kane Brown) and ERNEST. Lohden sings:

It's a tough, tough ride for me and my kind

It's been down, down hill for a long, long time

They don't like the way we talk, little southern drawl, with a chaw in our cheek

It's a bad, bad day to be a good ole boy like me

Lohden has earned recognition from certified hitmakers like HARDY who praised 'Buckle Up' as 'so well written' on an episode of Broken Record Podcast, and ERNEST who discovered his talent and quickly signed him to deals with ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records. His artistry is multifaceted with slow burners like 'Camels In The Console' called 'his best work to date' (Country Central), and backroad bangers like fan-favorite 'Drinks Can Drink,' 'Gettin' Nowhere' and more.

In November, Cody will support ERNEST at the Keystone Grand Ballroom in Pennsylvania, before heading out with Dylan Scott on his Dear Big City Tour next year. Next spring Lohden will make his debut at Tortuga Music Festival. For more information or tickets, visit codylohden.com.

2026 Tour Dates

November 14 – Keystone Grand Ballroom – Wilkes-Barre, PA *

2027 Tour Dates

January 21 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI +

January 22 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI +

January 23 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA +

January 28 – Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, SD +

January 29 – Bismarck Event Center – Bismarck, ND +

January 30 – Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, MN +

February 4 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA +

February 5 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT +

February 6 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA +

February 18 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO +

February 19 – Steelhouse – Omaha, NE +

February 20 – Heartland Credit Union Arena – Park City, KS +

April 2 – Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL *

* Festival Date

+ Supporting Dylan Scott

About Cody Lohden

A vocal powerhouse with both the pipes and penmanship of an authentic country hero, Cody Lohden is a singer-songwriter signed to ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records, primed for a creative breakout. The former firefighter / paramedic spent the last few years on a unique story of self-styled success and now answers the call of a new artistic chapter. Raised in Garfield, Kentucky, Lohden got his first guitar at 12 and quickly put it to use, drawn to the simplicity of country craftsmen like Keith Whitley and Don Williams, and the greasy grit of rockers like Bob Seger. He joined the school choir but was too shy to sing solo… until Lohden's dad entered him in a local singing competition, which he won. Performing for a crowd of 800, his stage fright was replaced by a passion for the stage, and Lohden went on to make monthly trips to Nashville, learning to write songs with a lived-in mix of heart and hooks. Lohden was releasing music independently while living on a buddy's couch for six months when one of his TikTok videos went viral, connecting the raw talent with hitmaker ERNEST. Lohden signed a publishing deal with ERN's Cadillac Music four months before making the move to Nashville, and has since toured in support of Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes and ERNEST, while co-writing cuts for ERNEST, Zimmerman, Austin Snell and others. Recently named one of The Nashville Briefing's 2026 '25 Artists to Watch,' Lohden will hit the road next year with Dylan Scott on his Dear Big City Tour.

Photo Credit: Run Club









Photo Credit: Run Club

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