Cody Lawless Releases New Single 'Hold My Hand Maria'

Mission, BC-based artist Cody James Henn today debuts as Cody Lawless with the summery, swirling, Jimi Hendrix-inspired "Hold My Hand Maria." Cody Lawless is the new indie-pop incarnation of Henn (formerly KNOWN.), and his floating, bright falsetto is his calling card. This single also announces his signing to MNRK Music Group.

With clever storytelling and infectious jangly guitars, Cody Lawless transports listeners to the palpable bliss of a summer's day, with sincerity and enthusiasm on "Hold My Hand, Maria," a song for the road trip taking, wave-chasing, free spirits of the world. Balancing a pristine yet dreamy new sound, "Hold My Hand, Maria" twists with lush 70's style guitar lines weaving like a vine through a garden lattice, blossoming in the dewy early morning.

Of the track, Lawless says, "I wrote 'Hold My Hand, Maria' about a bohemian woman and her story about growing up in a society with values so different from hers. Although the song on surface level is about Maria, I put pieces of myself and my own situations within the writings. To me, The song represents that longing to escape your current reality and be on your own to grow.

'Dreams are made from broken bones, and I need peace to find my home, but that place is away from you.' I sang these words in the chorus detailing my feelings about being in a relationship that I knew was holding me back. Pieces of myself are ingrained into every character on the album, especially Maria."

Drawing inspiration from indie contemporaries like Mark Foster (Foster the People), Sam Glick (Plums & Test Subjects), and Ben Reed (Skegss), Cody has crafted these influences into his own unique vocal style and production with long-time engineer/producer KULTARGOTBOUNCE.

In the Lawless-directed video, shot and edited by Nicky Films, we see glimpses of a woman misunderstood in the society she was raised in, dreaming bigger than her small town roots, with a desire to escape its simplistic standards. This atrophy, universally felt and understood, appeals to anyone seeking more from life to realize their full potential.

After a successful stint touring across North America at the age 18 (as KNOWN.) and releasing his debut rap project Paradise Park at the age of 20, Cody Lawless is transitioning from his previous sound to one that embraces his authentic self. Crediting psychedelics to his rebirth, he says, "Whether I was affected in a good way or a bad way, I've changed. My brain has changed, my taste has changed. I feel connected to myself. Music is now truly my outlet."

Now, he often collaborates with Powfu ("Meant To Be," "Survivor," "Soda Stream Sky," "Latency") and frequents Spotify Editorial playlists; garnering over 30 million streams, as well as praise from Billboard, Early Rising, EARMILK, and more. Quickly making a name for himself as a talented performer and songwriter, Cody Lawless is a versatile artist that is paving his own way across genres. The rebirth as Cody Lawless was quite literally a force of nature.

Watch the new music video here: