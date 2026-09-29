Clementine Douglas to Launch November UK Tour Starting Manchester

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Clementine Douglas has announced her third UK tour, coming this autumn. Kicking off in Manchester on 21st November, she will take her solo show to further stages in Glasgow on the 22nd and Bristol on the 23rd before wrapping up at London's Electric Brixton on the 25th. Tickets go on pre-sale from Wednesday 30th at 10am, with general on sale Friday 2nd October at 10am.

The news comes off the back of a busy summer for Clementine, which saw her head to Ibiza to perform her hits alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla. Outside the club, she joined Calvin Harris on stage at his homecoming Hampden Park show and delivered solo sets at Parklife, TRNSMTFest, BoardMasters and Reading & Leeds Festival, joining Chase & Status on the last night to wrap up a run of UK performances. This month she embarked on her debut Australian tour with a sold-out date in Sydney and a special appearance with Dom Dolla at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Last month, Clementine Douglas made her solo release return with 'Trust'. Wholly self-written, produced and vocalled by Clementine, the track sees her vocals confront the emotional chaos of modern dating, balancing vulnerability and humour over a hypnotic, club-ready production lush with big brass, hi-hats and resonant piano. Surpassing over half a million streams so far, the track has received a run of radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Capital Dance and KISS FM, and Clementine announced last week that she will be performing at Hits Radio Live in Birmingham on 20th November.

Over the past few years, Clementine's voice has powered some of dance music's biggest records including Calvin Harris' UK Top 3, platinum single 'Blessings,' and she's become a go-to for artists across pop, R&B and electronic music. In 2026 alone, she has written for Jessie Ware, Jorja Smith and Wizkid, Melanie C, Majid Jordan and Paloma Faith. A 2x BRIT nominated singer, songwriter and producer, off the back of her chart-topping collaborations with Calvin Harris and Sonny Fodera, she also received international songwriting recognition at the 2026 APRA Music Award for the 'Dance/Electronic Work of the Year,' with NME (NME 100), DJ Mag and Wonderland having given her the nod.

Now at 34, Clementine knows exactly who she is as an artist. The years spent writing for others weren't a detour but a foundation, giving her the confidence to trust her own instincts as both a songwriter and a producer. Everything she's learned feeds into music that feels deeply personal while remaining built for the dance floor. Referencing everyone from Roy Davis Jr. to Massive Attack and rooted in lived experience, the new music she is beginning to share is about break ups, rebuilding and self-belief, delivered with an emotional honesty and expansive vocal range that has become her trademark.

About Clementine Douglas

Born in Birmingham to a British Irish mother whose family emigrated during The Troubles and a British Jamaican father whose family arrived in Britain as part of the Windrush generation, Clementine Douglas was raised in a household where music was part of everyday life. Inspired by the sounds of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donny Hathaway, Minnie Riperton and Jocelyn Brown, alongside early obsessions with Michael Jackson, the Spice Girls and Motown, she developed the distinctive voice and songwriting style that has made her one of British music's most sought-after talents.

A true triple threat (writer, vocalist, producer) and one of the most prolific artists of her generation, her vocals have powered some of dance music's biggest records, including Calvin Harris' UK Top 3 hit 'Blessings,' David Guetta 'Something To Hold On To,' Chase & Status 'Mixed Emotions' and 'Say The Word,' Sonny Fodera 'Asking, Tell Me,' MJ Cole 'Knock Knock,' Dom Dolla 'Miracle Maker,' and The Blessed Madonna 'Happier.'

'Blessings' became one of the defining dance records of the year, earning Clementine her second UK Top 10, BRIT Award nominations for Song of the Year and Dance Act, an ASCAP Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, and introducing her to her biggest global audience to date. Her growing live profile has seen her perform at Madison Square Garden with Dom Dolla, join Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics arena tour at The O2 and the Royal Albert Hall, and sell out her own UK headline shows, including London's Wilton's Music Hall and Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Tour Dates

21st November - New Century Hall, Manchester

22nd November - Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

23rd November - Thekla, Bristol

25th November - Electric Brixton, London

Photo Credit: Eva Pentel



Photo Credit: Eva Pentel

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