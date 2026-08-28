Majid Jordan Releases Fifth Studio Album TWO ROADS via OVO Sound

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Toronto-based R&B duo Majid Jordan have released their new album Two Roads via OVO Sound.

Featuring singles 'Cold' and 'See You Again,' Two Roads marks a new chapter for Majid Jordan, expanding the duo's signature atmospheric R&B into a sound that feels both intimate and expansive. Across the album, warm lo-fi textures meet electronic production, rich instrumentation, and pop forward melodies, creating a world that feels nostalgic while continuing to push their artistry into new territory.

The album's focus track, 'Strangers,' is a laid-back blend of bedroom and soul pop that captures the intimate, melodic feel of the project. 'Best Behaviour', featuring singer-songwriter Clementine Douglas, takes a more experimental approach, pairing 90's inspired synths with subtle jazz influences, while 'Two Roads,' the album's title track, strips things back to a soft ballad that puts the duo's vocals to the forefront. 'Island Time,' featuring longtime collaborator and fellow OVO artist Naomi Sharon, brings a more upbeat instrumental, while 'Look What You've Done' and 'Things Just Feel Better' are more pop-forward. The range of energies gives the album a dynamic feel while maintaining consistency throughout, bringing variety while keeping the album's overall flow intact.

After 15 years of creating together, Two Roads speaks to the duo's individual growth and the shared journey that has defined their partnership. The title reflects two distinct perspectives moving alongside one another: two inner worlds, emotional lenses, and creative instincts that come together through a common vision. While their paths are their own, they continue to cross and complement each other, creating a sound that is shaped by both of their voices. The album captures that ongoing evolution, exploring new directions while staying rooted in the musical foundation Majid Jordan have built throughout their career.

Reflecting on the project, Majid Jordan shares, 'Two Roads is the album we've wanted to create our entire careers; it's something incredibly dear to our hearts. Throughout writing and recording Two Roads, we continually reminded ourselves to stay focused, listen closely, and, most of all, respect the gift of music—the most consistent source of inspiration throughout our lives.'

The album serves as both a reflection of where they've been and a statement of where they're headed next. At its core, the album is a heartfelt thank you to the fans and collaborators who have encouraged, motivated, and uplifted them throughout their journey.

The album release arrives as the duo hits the road on a major global tour this fall. Majid Jordan are joining as direct support on the 61-date Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour, which kicked off its U.S. leg on August 27, 2026, in West Valley City, Utah. The tour will make stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in NYC, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Intuit Dome in LA, and more before heading into the UK/EU leg on November 17. The tour will continue with stops in Paris, London, Dublin, and beyond before wrapping with the final Australian leg beginning January 19, 2027.

About Majid Jordan

Majid Jordan, the Toronto-based R&B duo comprised of singer Majid Al-Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, have spent over a decade redefining the boundaries of contemporary R&B. Emerging with their debut EP Afterhours in 2014, the pair immediately caught the attention of Noah '40' Shebib and joined OVO Sound. From there, they quickly established themselves as both artists and architects of the genre, co-writing and co-producing Drake's 6x-platinum hit 'Hold On, We're Going Home,' which cracked the top five of both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hot 100.

Their own catalog spans five studio albums, which effortlessly combine romantic R&B melodies with danceable electronic beats and showcase their consistent innovation, ever evolving while remaining rooted in emotional honesty. They have collaborated with top names including Khalid, Swae Lee, and PARTYNEXTDOOR, and co-written and co-produced for many others, including Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber. Outside of music, Majid Jordan made a fan-favorite appearance as fictional pop duo The Halal Brothers in Season 3 of Hulu's critically acclaimed series Ramy, underscoring their cultural reach beyond music.

Their most recent studio album, Good People (2023), marked the beginning of a new creative phase grounded in authenticity, legacy, and a deeper connection with their audience. That evolution continued with the release of Two Roads (2026), their latest full-length project. Across the album, Majid Jordan continue to expand their sound while staying true to the atmospheric R&B that has defined their catalog, further cementing their place as one of modern R&B's most enduring creative partnerships.

Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour Dates

Sat, Aug 29 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre #$*

Mon, Aug 31 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion #$*

Wed, Sep 2 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre #$*

Thu, Sep 3 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater #$*

Fri, Sep 4 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #$*

Sun, Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena #$*

Wed, Sep 9 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #$*

Thu, Sep 10 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live #$*

Sat, Sep 12 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena #$*

Sun, Sep 13 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden #$*

Tue, Sep 15 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater #$*

Wed, Sep 16 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre #$*

Fri, Sep 18 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #$*

Sat, Sep 19 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center #$*

Sun, Sep 20 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake #$*

Tue, Sep 22 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center #$*

Wed, Sep 23 — Hartford, CT — The Meadows Music Theatre #$*

Fri, Sep 25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center #$*

Sat, Sep 26 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre #$

Sun, Sep 27 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre #*

Tue, Sep 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater #$*

Wed, Sep 30 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater #$*

Fri, Oct 2 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center #$*

Sat, Oct 3 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater #$*

Sun, Oct 4 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater #$*

Tue, Oct 6 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum #$*

Wed, Oct 7 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center #$*

Fri, Oct 9 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #$

Sat, Oct 10 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #$*

Tue, Oct 13 — Austin, TX — Moody Center #$*

Thu, Oct 15 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman #$*

Fri, Oct 16 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP #$*

Sun, Oct 18 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater #$*

Tue, Oct 20 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #$*

Thu, Oct 22 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center #$*

Sat, Oct 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #$*

Sun, Oct 25 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome #$*

Tue, Oct 27 — Concord, CA — Toyota Pavilion at Concord #$*

Thu, Oct 29 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum #$*

Fri, Oct 30 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena #$*

Sun, Nov 1 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena #$*

Tue, Nov 17 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion #

Wed, Nov 18 — Paris, FR — Adidas Arena #

Fri, Nov 20 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena #

Sun, Nov 22 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena #

Tue, Nov 24 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome #

Wed, Nov 25 — Berlin, DE — Velodrom #

Thu, Nov 26 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

Sat, Nov 28 — Brussels, BE — Forest National #

Tue, Dec 01 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena #

Thu, Dec 03 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live #

Fri, Dec 04 — Leeds, UK — First Direct Bank Arena #

Sat, Dec 05 — Cardiff, UK — Cardiff Utilita Arena #

Mon, Dec 07 — London, UK — The O2 Arena #

Wed, Dec 09 — Birmingham, UK — bp pulse #

Tue, Jan 19 — Perth, AU — RAC Arena #

Thu, Jan 21 — Melbourne, AU — Sidney Myer Music Bowl #

Sat, Jan 23 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena #

Mon, Jan 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

Wed, Jan 27 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena #

# with Majid Jordan

$ with Ty Dolla $ign

* with Austin Millz

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