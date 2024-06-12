Clementine Douglas Releases Debut Solo Single 'Riddles'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Possessing a voice that exudes both fiery passion and pure feeling whilst demonstrating elegance, poise and control, today [Wednesday 12th June], one of the UK dance scene’s most instantly recognisable vocal talents Clementine Douglas steps out into the limelight and takes centre stage with her debut solo single “Riddles”.

An irresistibly beautiful, and raw vocal performance accompanied by lush, elating strings and a thudding house beat, this subtle shift in her sound yet every bit as anthemic as her biggest moments showcases where she’s heading: sweet soulful vocals and warm live instrumentation to give dance music a reinvigorating human touch.



Speaking on this exciting new chapter and the new single, Clementine shares: “It’s like Riddles is the first chapter of a new book. One where I get to set the scene and create the characters but where the story will go, I don’t know. I guess that’s what makes it exciting. Ever since I was little I’ve always had a passion for singing and writing songs, I just want to keep creating music I love and see where the journey takes me,



With my solo music, I’m trying to bring more soulful elements into dance, like live instruments, piano and strings. Some dance music can be so electronic and auto-tuned that you lose the humanity of it. With this, there’s no auto-tune, I just want to make it feel kind of raw, and like it has some textures and a human touch to it.”

ABOUT CLEMENTINE DOUGLAS

Raised in Birmingham to parents with Jamaican and Irish heritage, Clementine Douglas’ early life took her from Birmingham to Canada to Dubai and Australia and back again. ﻿Finally settling back in Brum, she grew up with the music of her parents’: the reggae and soul played by her Jamaican father (himself a keen DJ) along with love of music from her Irish mother. She grew up with a love of timeless soul from Etta James and Stevie Wonder before delving into the UK garage scene, all the while writing songs.

Over the years, Clementine has honed her craft to get where she is today. Whether it’s writing for P!NK or Amber Mark, singing on Sonny Fodera’s Top 10 smash to landmark moments with Chase & Status, David Guetta, The Blessed Madonna and Dom Dolla, you’ll already recognise the passion, poise and pure feeling of Clementine Douglas’s soaring vocal talent. It has already taken her to big things, already, including over 400 million streams to date and earning the prestigious Vocalist of the Year accolade at the Radio 1 Dance Awards.

This undeniable work ethic and talent has taken her from her first serious band Kudu Blue to now being fully in control of her destiny. Unlocking the full potential of an already award-winning, chart-bound voice will see Clementine’s star continue to ascend in the near future.

