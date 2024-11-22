Clay Aiken Returns to Music with New Holiday Album 'Christmas Bells Are Ringing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed recording artist Clay Aiken makes his long-awaited return to music, after a decade, with his highly anticipated album, ‘Christmas Bells Are Ringing.’ Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ron Fair, this album brings Aiken’s signature vocal brilliance to cherished holiday classics, offering a blend of nostalgia and fresh interpretations of seasonal favorites.

“Whether you’re celebrating traditions, creating new memories, or simply looking for a moment of reflection this holiday season, this album is for you,” Aiken shared. “I wanted to craft something that brings joy and a sense of togetherness during this special time of year.”

Marking his first studio project in over a decade, ‘Christmas Bells Are Ringing’ invites listeners to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with Aiken’s unmistakable voice and timeless charm. The album includes beloved holiday standards such as Bing Crosby classic “Do You Hear What I Hear?”, Nat King Cole’s “Caroling, Caroling,” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” alongside a lush reimagining of one of his personal favorite artists The Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling” and a breathtaking rendition of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Clay Aiken’s journey to fame began as the runner-up on Season 2 of American Idol in 2003. His debut single, “This Is the Night,” soared to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, while his first album, ‘Measure of a Man,’ achieved triple platinum status. Over the years, Aiken has sold millions of albums, headlined national tours, starred on Broadway, and made significant strides as both a philanthropist and politician.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of his record-breaking album ‘Merry Christmas With Love,’ Aiken’s latest release, ‘Christmas Bells Are Ringing,’ is poised to deliver the same timeless joy to listeners, making it the perfect soundtrack for the 2024 holiday season.

Recently, Aiken took to the stage at the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief to raise essential funds for communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The primetime special, which aired on the CBS Television Network and CMT, was also live-streamed on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The cause was especially meaningful to Aiken, a North Carolina native, who was deeply moved by the impact on his home state.

Comments