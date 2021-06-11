Clairo Announces Sophomore Album 'Sling'

Last night, Clairo revealed her new single, 'Blouse,' as well as the news of her forthcoming sophomore studio album, 'Sling,' will see its global release on July 16 via FADER Label/Republic Records- Pre-save/add/order HERE.

Written and recorded in up-state New York at Allaire Studios, 'Sling' was co-produced by Clairo and Golden Globe/GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff, and was announced last night following Clairo'slive performance of 'Blouse' on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the stunning performance HERE

Today, the American singer-songwriter also shared the album artwork along with the announcement that in addition to FADER Label, she has signed a worldwide deal with esteemed label giants Republic Records.

Praised for her diary-worthy stories earmarked by her devilishly sharp commentary and angelically intimate vocals. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has quietly threaded these stories into the fabric of popular culture since she first surfaced as a phenomenon out of her dorm bedroom. Following the success of her 2018 debut, Diary 001 EP, Clairo unveiled her 2019 full-length debut album, Immunity (FADER Label). The now 22-year old received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NME, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and many more. Beyond performing on TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and most recently The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she has notably sold out headline tours as well as joining the bills of Coachella and Lollapalooza. Her growing catalog includes the platinum-certified "Pretty Girl" and gold-certified "4Ever" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos" in addition to "Are You Bored Yet?"-her platinum collaboration with Wallows. To date, she has amassed over 3 billion streams and counting. In 2021, she turns the page on the next chapter with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Sling- out worldwide on July 16.