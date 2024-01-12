Cj Pandit Releases New Single 'My Favourite T-Shirt'

Cj Pandit kicks off the new year with new single ‘My Favourite T-Shirt' today, a reminiscent window into former relationships, sentimental objects and whirlwind emotions.

Produced by Cj alongside Mike Halls (Clean Cut Kid), the track is taken from the forthcoming debut album ‘One Lost English Boy' due for release on 15th March via Lost Language, distributed via Kartel Music Group.

Cj comments on the track, “I lost my favourite t-shirt to an ex and it was their way to open communication for quite a while. It's funny how items come to have a meaning or a purpose and then they become insignificant again. We wanted to make the most chaotic, intense pop song we could and I think we got pretty close. It's like I'm writing and living in double time and trying to play catch up”.

With roots in Leicester, multi-instrumentalist and producer Cj Pandit expertly crafts left-field alt pop by channelling romance, longing and a search for meaning between the cracks in our day to day lives. His debut EP ‘Just Before You Disappear' landed in 2021, followed by EP ‘+44' in 2022, gathering plaudits from BBC Radio 1, NME, Wonderland, Clash, WhyNow, Atwood & more.

Other achievements to date include support to Easy Life on their UK arena tour earlier this year, alongside slots at Live At Leeds, Sound City and Pukkelpop festivals.

Sometimes, art and music takes time to come together and feel right to give to the world. That's definitely the case with Cj's debut album 'One Lost English Boy'. An exploration of identity through vintage tinged Nylon guitars, soaring pop harmonies and wonky chords. The record ingests everything from Aphex Twin, to the Bee Gees to Carole King and Bend it Like Beckham as references.

Recorded to tape, in a tiny boxy studio in Liverpool with his closest and most passionate collaborators, it's his first stake in the ground and a real statement of intent. In Cj's own words, “It's the first time I've felt found”.

PHOTO CREDITS: Joe Vozza