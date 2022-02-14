Chubby & the Gang Share 'Labour Of Love' EP

West London 5-piece Chubby and the Gang have shared a new EP entitled 'Labour of Love,' featuring three brand new songs, as well as a music video for lead single "Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)". 'Labour of Love' is available now digitally, and a special picture disc 7" is available to pre-order now (HERE). Steve Lamacq premiered "Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)" on his BBC 6Music show this morning.

The video for "Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)" was filmed and edited by the band's tour manager, Ted Foster. Frontman Charlie Manning Walker says of the song: "We had the idea to do a Valentine's Day single and I sort of wanted to show all the angles of love. Warts and all. Quite often it's not such a smooth experience. Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but also show the duality of the emotion."

Chubby and the Gang released their acclaimed sophomore album - 'The Mutt's Nuts' - last year via Partisan. The album was produced by Jonah Falco of fed Up, and was featured on year-end lists by Rough Trade and Kerrang! ("uncompromising Brit-punk anthems"). It also earned them a spot touring with Turnstile in the UK, which they just wrapped up. Chubby and the Gang will tour throughout 2022, full dates here. US headline touring to be announced soon.

'The Mutt's Nuts' followed the band's surprise 2020 critical hit, 'Speed Kills'. Thanks to an unrelentingly fun concoction of hardcore, pub rock, doo wop, and blues, the album cemented them as leaders in a pack of new bands coming out of a new wave of British Hardcore. Alongside classic rock and roll themes of love and loss, their lyrics are rooted in worker's rights, inequality, police brutality, government failure and gentrification - issues that are built into the fabric of the UK, and magnified in the English capital.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the "Who Loves Ya (Coup d'état)" music video here: