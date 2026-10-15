Christmas Jam to Return with GRETA VAN FLEET, THE WAR ON DRUGS, GOV'T MULE

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Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam has revealed the lineup and ticketing details for this year's 34th annual event set for Saturday, December 12th. The Christmas Jam – one of the most celebrated and longest-running live concerts in the U.S., also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo – once again takes over the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC with proceeds continuing to benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

The 2026 lineup features Greta Van Fleet, The War On Drugs, Gov't Mule, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Daniel Donato & Friends plus special guests Jesse Welles, Lukas Nelson, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, and YOLA with more to be announced.

VIP and travel packages will be available beginning Tuesday, October 20th at 10am ET. Local in-person pre-sale tickets will be available first at the Arena Box Office on Wednesday, October 21st at 10am ET to continue to serve the local community, who are an integral part of the event's enduring success. The public on-sale, both at the venue box office and online, will commence on Friday, October 23rd at 10am ET. Visit www.xmasjam.com for details on ticketing and VIP/travel packages and to purchase.

'I'm really excited about this year's lineup,' shares Haynes. 'It reflects the diverse array of musical styles that Christmas Jam is known for which also reflects my own personal taste.'

Held each year in Asheville, The Christmas Jam – curated by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, guitar legend and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes – sees performing artists, volunteers, and friends from all over the country coming together to raise funds for longtime partner Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and newer partner BeLoved Asheville. Over the last 35+ years, Christmas Jam has raised nearly $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, constructing over 50 homes and helping to pay infrastructure and development costs of entire Habitat neighborhoods. On the other end of the spectrum working to help with the region's housing needs is BeLoved Asheville, which assists those struggling with housing insecurity to create innovative solutions. Together, these local housing organizations are ensuring more neighbors have a decent place to live.

More info on 'Xmas Jam By Day' events and concerts, the annual 'Before The Jam, Lend A Hand' event, and more happenings taking place that weekend is to follow. For the latest details on Christmas Jam, visit www.xmasjam.com.

About Christmas Jam

Curated and presented by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer and revered guitarist Warren Haynes along with the W&S Charitable Foundation, established in 2007 by Warren Haynes and Stefani Scamardo, the Christmas Jam is a one-of-a-kind music marathon. Since its inception in 1988, the concert has provided an opportunity for the performing artists, audience, and the local community to give back during the holiday season as Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity's largest annual contributor.

For more than 30 years, Haynes – an Asheville native – has worked closely with the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. To date, 50+ houses have been built with proceeds from the Jam and more than 2.8 million dollars has been raised, including a record-breaking half-million dollars marking one of the largest-ever contributions to the organization. In addition to supporting the construction of new energy-efficient homes, proceeds also go towards purchasing and developing land to build entire Habitat neighborhoods – such as the 25-house Hudson Hills neighborhood in West Asheville (the subdivision was named in honor of Warren and his wife Stefani's son Hudson), a 21-house community in Arden (South Asheville) and a 12-family neighborhood of Curry Court in Candler.

Christmas Jam's rich history continues to grow year after year and has seen unforgettable musical moments from past performers including Alison Krauss, Allman Brothers Band, Ani DiFranco, Ann Wilson, The Avett Brothers, Ben Harper, Billy Gibbons, Blackberry Smoke, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Blues Traveler, Bob Weir, Branford Marsalis, Brothers Osborne, Bruce Hornsby, Coheed & Cambria, Counting Crows, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Dawes, Del McCoury Band, Dinosaur Jr., The Doobie Brothers, Eric Church, Gov't Mule, Grace Potter, Gregg Allman, Hot Tuna, Jackson Browne, Jake Shimabukuro, Jamey Johnson, Jason Bonham, Jason Isbell, Jim James, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Russo, John Paul Jones, John Scofield, Johnny Winter, Little Feat, Living Colour, Los Lobos, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Michael Franti, Michael McDonald, The Neville Brothers, O.A.R., Peter Frampton, Phil Lesh, Ralph Stanley, Ray Lamontagne, The Revivalists, Sheryl Crow, Slash, Steve Miller Band, Stone Temple Pilots, The String Cheese Incident, Taj Mahal Trio, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio, Trombone Shorty, Tyler Childers, Widespread Panic and many more.

About Warren Haynes

Visionary GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape, lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. Throughout his prolific career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history – Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule, and the Dead – and as an acclaimed solo artist, he has become one of music's most treasured storytellers and his artistry has led to thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. Haynes is a beacon of creativity and musical excellence that inspires fans as well as fellow musicians, evidenced by the diverse array of artists that he has performed and recorded with, including Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Chris Stapleton, Coheed and Cambria, Dave Grohl, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton, and many more.

After joining the Allman Brothers Band in 1989, Haynes released his first solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, in 1993 and soon after, he formed Gov't Mule originally as a side project during band breaks. The Mule has since created a revered catalog over the past 30 years, including multiple GRAMMY nominations, leading them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, respected and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable. Following a handful of solo live releases in 2003 and 2004, Haynes – ranked among the 'Greatest Guitarists of All Time' by Rolling Stone – released his GRAMMY-nominated sophomore solo album, Man In Motion, in 2011 and his third solo collection, Ashes & Dust, in 2015. After nearly a decade, Haynes issued and self-produced his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024 and its stripped-down companion collection, The Whisper Sessions, in 2025. Adding to his widespread repertoire, Haynes released the breathtaking live album, Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, in September 2026 highlighting the two-night debut of his acclaimed career-spanning Dreams and Songs symphonic show in Asheville in 2019 alongside the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. For more on Warren and Gov't Mule, visit www.warrenhaynes.net and www.mule.net.

About Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

Founded in 1983, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) was the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina. Now serving Buncombe and Madison Counties, AAHH provides affordable homeownership and home repair programs to qualified low-income residents seeking to build a better future on the foundation of stable housing. A decent place to call home and an affordable mortgage enables Habitat homeowners to save more, invest in education, pursue opportunities, and have greater financial stability. The home repair program preserves the character, affordability, and diversity of local neighborhoods and enables long-time residents to stay in their homes. Learn more about Asheville Area Habitat and how to get involved at ashevillehabitat.org.

About BeLoved Asheville

BeLoved Asheville brings people from diverse backgrounds to use their voices, skills and unique gifts to create innovative solutions for some of the toughest challenges the community faces: racism and systemic inequities, food and housing security, poverty and lack of healthcare. Projects include the BeLoved Village of deeply affordable homes; the Street Medic team; cultural organizing and racial healing projects via Asheville en Espanol and Asheville in Black; Rapid Response to community crises; and La Cocina de Mamá/Mama's Kitchen, a food truck with a mission. For more information, visit www.belovedasheville.com.

Photo Credit: Emily Butler



Photo Credit: Emily Butler

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