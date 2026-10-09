Greta Van Fleet Release PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE; 2027 Tour Starts Feb 3

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Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Greta Van Fleet has released their fifth studio album PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE via Republic Records. Co-produced by the four-piece and Mike Elizondo [Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple, Dr. Dre], PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE is a mysterious, monumental, and cataclysmic body of work, painting a sonic tableau out of powerhouse vocals, earth-rupturing riffs, and stunning solos.

The band also recently announced their 2027 Into The Beginning North American and European Tour, following their performance of 'Saw You Stand' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the beginning of their intimate Nashville October residency at The Basement East. Starting on Wednesday, February 3 in Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena, the 59-city Into The Beginning Tour — promoted by Live Nation — will make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, Dallas-Fort Worth, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Toronto and more before wrapping back in their home state of Michigan on Saturday, July 31 at Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater. Special guests Arc De Soleil, The Kooks, and Portugal. The Man will join as support on select North American dates. VIP Packages are available for North American dates only.

Tickets to the Into The Beginning Tour in North America will be available starting with a Fan Presale beginning on Tuesday, October 13 at 9am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, October 15 at 10am local time on GretaVanFleet.com.

Fans can sign up now for the Greta Van Fleet Fan Presale at GretaVanFleet.com.

Greta Van Fleet's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible North American Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

Tickets to the Into The Beginning Tour in Europe will be available now. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 9 at 10am local time on GretaVanFleet.com.

Ticket prices have been priced in advance by the tour and won't change during the presale or onsale (no platinum tickets). All tickets will be sold at face value plus fees through primary ticket sellers. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Fan Presale through GretaVanFleet.com for first access to tour tickets.

PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE

'This record is a recollection of the past few years and a love story for the world,' guitarist Jake Kiszka shares. In order to bottle this spirt, they hit the studio in a remote cabin in Tennessee's wilderness in the spring of 2026 where Mike empowered them to rise on their own terms. 'He's a musical genius,' smiles bass/keyboardist Sam Kiszka. 'He knows when not to overdo it, and when to overdo it.' Mike Elizondo concurs, 'Making the new record with Greta Van Fleet has been a thrill ride! The band continues to push for new sounds and new ways to present their music. I am grateful to have been a part of their next chapter. We've all pushed ourselves into new territories. I think the fans will be blown away with what the band has accomplished on this new album. Of course, it wouldn't be Greta Van Fleet without a few surprises.' Frontman Josh Kiszka reveals, 'we wanted to make a record that personifies adventure, passion, brutality, beauty, sex, and imagination, so that's what we did. We played the 'Palace of the People' in London, and our music is a Palace for the People. When you've seen so much of the world, you realize there's so much more of the world you have not seen. We're starseekers. We're simply taking the human experience and translating it into music.'

This rush of modern energy courses through the lead single 'Play Your Games.' Loosely strummed acoustic guitar gives way to the breezy crunch of bright power chords. Jake's fluid fretwork snakes around the towering vocal of his twin brother Josh, 'Play your games, dance in the flames, and feel alright.' 'The flagship of this song is irreverence,' Jake elaborates. 'It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment.' 'Tear It Down' tempers a bold riff with pensive lyricism. On the verses, Josh confesses, 'I'm searching for answers in the shifting clouds. What do we do when it gets too loud?' The chorus explodes to life and presents an answer, 'Build it up, then you tear it down.' 'It's a distant relative to our earlier work,' remarks drummer Daniel Wagner. 'We're taking those ideas, pushing the boundary a little bit, and doing things that we haven't done.' Another marvel, 'Saw You Stand' layers gentle piano over a compassionate reflection, 'I hope that you'll always know, life with you made me whole.' 'The intimacy of the song explores a vulnerability in our instrumentation and Josh's voice that hasn't previously been showcased in our music,' Daniel adds. Elsewhere, 'Heart and the Beat' rides a thick bass groove into the jet stream of a fret-burning lead. Then, there's 'Lost in the Golden,' where eastern-style guitar becomes absorbed in the stardust of sweeping strings. With a wave goodbye, the frontman welcomes oblivion with open arms, 'I live for the golden.' Sparse percussion trembles beneath strings on the impactful finale 'Born Into This.' Josh realizes, 'Born to live or born to die…We were born into this, and return to the sky.'

'For Greta Van Fleet, the everlasting prerogative is to take the instruments that we wield for expression and push them further than our previous generations did, building upon their foundations' Jake explains. 'I look towards my guitar heroes, and I'm at the point in my life where my notion is, 'What have they not done? What has never been done? What can I bring to the table?'' Palace for the People is the answer. The album is both a new arena for Greta Van Fleet and for rock 'n' roll. 'There is a power living in the human voice far greater than we will ever truly comprehend' concludes Josh, 'words are everything when you sing them and singing them is our story. We've a greater story to tell now than ever before.'

PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE is out everywhere now.

Tracklist

Into the Beginning

Tear It Down

Heart and the Beat

Boughten Bliss

Field of Stars

Play Your Games

Dreams You Hold

Lost in the Golden

Touch Again

Saw You Stand

Heya

Call My Own

Born into This

Greta Van Fleet are

Josh Kiszka — Vocals

Jake Kiszka — Guitar

Sam Kiszka — Bass, Keys

Danny Wagner — Drums

Wed, Feb 3 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

Fri, Feb 5 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena *

Sat, Feb 6 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

Tue, Feb 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Wed, Feb 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Fri, Feb 12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *

Sat, Feb 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center *

Mon, Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

Wed, Feb 17 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *

Fri, Feb 19 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *

Sat, Feb 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Tue, Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ^

Wed, Mar 3 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena ^

Fri, Mar 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

Sat, Mar 6 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena ^

Mon, Mar 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^

Wed, Mar 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

Fri, Mar 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^

Sat, Mar 13 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center ^

Mon, Mar 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

Tue, Mar 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^

Fri, Mar 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #

Sat, Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center #

Mon, Mar 22 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center #

Wed, Mar 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

Thu, Mar 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center #

Sat, Mar 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena (BSU) #

Mon, Mar 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center #

Tue, Mar 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

Sat, May 15 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle ‡

Sun, May 16 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum ‡

Tue, May 18 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena ‡

Wed, May 19 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena ‡

Fri, May 21 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena ‡

Sat, May 22 – Czech Republic Prague – O2 Arena ‡

Mon, May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ‡

Tue, May 25 – Brussels, BE – Forest National ‡

Thu, May 27 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena ‡

Fri, May 28 – London, UK – O2 Arena ‡

Sun, May 30 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena ‡

Tue, Jun 01 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live ‡

Wed, Jun 02 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro ‡

Fri, Jun 04 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena ‡

Mon, Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena +

Wed, Jul 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

Thu, Jul 8 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome +

Sat, Jul 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

Tue, Jul 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center +

Wed, Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena +

Fri, Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena +

Sat, Jul 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

Tue, Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center °

Wed, Jul 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion °

Fri, Jul 23 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center °

Sat, Jul 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena °

Mon, Jul 26 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion °

Wed, Jul 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell °

Thu, Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre °

Sat, Jul 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater °

* Arc De Soleil and Edgehill

^ The Kooks and Luna Li

# The Kooks and Sana Sana Musica

‡ Larkin Poe

+ Portugal. The Man and Sun Room

° Portugal. The Man and Friko

Nashville Residency

10/10 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

10/17 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

For more information, visit GretaVanFleet.com.

About Greta Van Fleet

Since 2012, the mission of music has been Greta Van Fleet's compass and horizon, sending them around the world and back again. They went from playing dive bars and clubs in their native Michigan to arenas and stadiums. They canvassed the globe, lived beyond their own imagination, and returned awake to the world. All of that time, travel, and triumph subconsciously shaped and strengthened the bond between the quartet: the Kiszka brothers Josh [lead vocals], Jake [guitar], and Sam [bass, keys] as well as Daniel Wagner [drums]. That bond remains the engine behind their music and, nine years after their inception, is arguably stronger than ever on the Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band's fifth full-length LP, Palace for the People [LAVA/Republic Records]. They've made a mysterious, monumental, and cataclysmic body of work, painting a sonic tableau out of powerhouse vocals, earth-rupturing riffs, and stunning solos. This is expressive, ethereal, and energetic rock and roll music delivered with apropos symphonic grace, revelrous excess, dynamics, and the glory of a collective who refuse to be boxed in musically, thematically, or spiritually. It's also the brilliance of a bloodline committed to tape. They have taken another massive creative leap, building a new place for listeners to congregate and determining the tone for rock's future in the process. Writing in a remote cabin in Tennessee's wilderness, they harnessed the inimitable electricity of the familial bond between Josh, Jake, and Sam augmented by their eternal brotherhood with Daniel. In order to bottle this spirt, they hit the studio with producer Mike Elizondo [Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple, Dr. Dre] for the first time. Now, Palace for the People is both a new arena for Greta Van Fleet and for rock 'n' roll.

Photo Credit: MOONBASE



Photo Credit: MOONBASE

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