'Christmas 4 The Kids' Digital Album Benefits Pediatric Cancer Patients At Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K), Southern Nevada's only pediatric cancer treatment center, has announced the release of Christmas 4 The Kids, a digital music compilation album containing 22 holiday music tracks.

The album, available on all major music streaming platforms, features a new version of the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas” featuring Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and American Idol Casting Producer Kyle Khou. One hundred percent (100%) of the streaming proceeds from Christmas 4 The Kids go directly to kids battling cancer and rare diseases.

“I'm so happy and fortunate to be part of the Christmas 4 The Kids project,” said Nick Carter. “Cure 4 The Kids Foundation does incredible work serving Southern Nevada's most vulnerable kids and listening to Christmas 4 The Kids is a simple and easy way to support these courageous kids.”

It has never been easier to help children battling pediatric cancer and other rare diseases. By simply streaming any of the 22 tracks on Christmas 4 The Kids, listeners will be making a small donation to C4K. The album is available on all major music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora and everywhere you can stream digital music. Listeners can find the tracks by searching for Christmas 4 The Kids or asking their smart speaker connected with a streaming service to play Christmas 4 The Kids.

“The Christmas holiday is a season of family, hope, love, and optimism. Listening to Christmas 4 The Kids is a simple way to help kids with cancer and rare diseases and provide hope and much-needed financial help to kids and families during the holiday season” said Annette Logan-Parker, Founder and CEO of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “We've had remarkable support in the entertainment community for this project and are grateful for the outpouring of support both in Las Vegas and around the country.”

Among the 22 holiday tracks is a new version of the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas” featuring Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. American Idol Casting Producer Kyle Khou joins Carter in a passionate duet on the lead vocal for “Happy Xmas.” The track features professional musicians from shows on the Las Vegas Strip as well as many C4K cancer patients singing on the chorus. Two different mixes of the duet appear on the album from award-winning sound engineers Stephen Hart and Jon Muro. The digital album includes additional holiday tracks by The Smithereens, Ron Dante (former Barry Manilow producer), Alphabet Rockers, (2023 GRAMMY winner for Best Children's Album) and many more.

In addition to the digital album, a music video for “Happy Xmas” is also available. It features well-known celebrities from the Las Vegas Strip including Blue Man Group, Murray SawChuck, the cast of History Channel's Counting Cars, and others as well patients of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and the C4K providers who care for them. The video was shot in the state-of-the-art virtual production studio Vū Studios in Las Vegas. The video is available on the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation YouTube Channel.

One hundred (100%) percent of the streaming proceeds will go directly to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization treating children with cancer and rare diseases - including those who are without medical insurance.