Christina Holmes to Join Donavon Frankenreiter Summer Tour

Today, singer/songwriter Christina Holmes has announced that she will join Donavon Frankenreiter on tour the remainder of the summer. The tour kicks off on July 24th in Deland, FL and will make its way up the East Coast with two dates in Jacksonville and Wellfleet,MA, Charleston, Washington, DC, and Brooklyn, before wrapping in North Stonington, CT on August 25th. Christina will also be performing two days at this year's annual SalmonFest in Ninilchik, Alaska as well as Shangri La and Vibe High Fest. Tickets for tour are now on sale at http://www.christinaholmesmusic.com/tour.html

Earlier this year, Christina release her third studio album, The Beautiful Struggle, via her label, Cove House Records. The 11-track album is her most personal, passionate, and powerful work to-date and debut at #13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. Christina manages to thread together relatable stories of love and life through her confessional lyricism and instrumental proficiency on guitar, bass, djembe, and piano. The album's first single, "Everybody Knows" hints at her impressive musicality, looping vocals on top of djembe. Meanwhile, "Rise" pairs a bright guitar lean and organic percussion with her warm delivery.

Summer 2019 Tour Dates

July 24th

Café DaVinci

Deland, FL

July 25th

Terra Fermata

Stuart, FL

July 26th

Culture Room

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

July 27th

Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello

Key West, FL

July 28th

Crowbar (Ybor City)

Ybor City, FL

July 29th

1904 Music Hall

Jacksonville, FL

July 30th

1904 Music Hall

Jacksonville, FL

July 31st

Pour House

Charleston, SC

August 2nd

Salmonfest

Ninilchik, AK

August 4th

Salmonfest

Ninilchik, AK

August 6th

Tin Pan

Richmond, VA

August 7th

Burley Oak Brewing Company

Berlin, MD

August 8th

The Hamilton Live

Washington, DC

August 9th

Ardmore Music Hall

Ardmore, PA

August 10th

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn, NY

August 14th

StageOne

Fairfield, CT

August 15th

Blue Ocean Music Hall

Salisbury Beach, MA

August 16th

Granite State Music Hall

Laconia, NH

August 17th

Levitate Backyard

Marshfield, MA

August 19th

The Beachcomber

Wellfleet, MA

August 20th

The Beachcomber

Wellfleet, MA

August 21st

Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge

So. Burlington, VT

August 22nd

Infinity Hall

Norfolk, CT

August 23rd

Capitol Theatre (York)

York, PA

August 24th

Point of the Bluff Vineyard

Hammondsport, NY

August 25th

Jonathan Edwards Winery

North Stonington, CT

August 30th - Sept 2nd

Shangri La

Clark's Grove, MN

Sept 6th - 9th

Vibe High Festival

Brodhead, WI

New Jersey-born and Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter, and Cove House Records founder Christina Holmes threads together stories of love and life on her third full-length, The Beautiful Struggle. The music magnifies a universal journey. After keeping a childhood songwriting ambition a secret, she went from braving open mics to brightening the spirits of bedridden hospital patients alongside the charityMusicians On Call. Following a seminal "Amateur Night" gig at the Apollo, she dropped her 2013 debut, Peace, Love, & C. Holmes and canvased the country on a sold-out tour with Trevor Hall. 2017'sStand Up-produced by Warren Huart [Colbie Caillat, James Blunt]-would be the first official release through Cove House Records. In the aftermath of the release, she garnered the acclaim of Paste, Relix, and Jam in the Van and toured with everyone from Hall to Xavier Rudd and Nahko of Medicine for the People in addition to booking her own national headline run.





Related Articles View More Music Stories