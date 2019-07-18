Christina Holmes to Join Donavon Frankenreiter Summer Tour
Today, singer/songwriter Christina Holmes has announced that she will join Donavon Frankenreiter on tour the remainder of the summer. The tour kicks off on July 24th in Deland, FL and will make its way up the East Coast with two dates in Jacksonville and Wellfleet,MA, Charleston, Washington, DC, and Brooklyn, before wrapping in North Stonington, CT on August 25th. Christina will also be performing two days at this year's annual SalmonFest in Ninilchik, Alaska as well as Shangri La and Vibe High Fest. Tickets for tour are now on sale at http://www.christinaholmesmusic.com/tour.html
Earlier this year, Christina release her third studio album, The Beautiful Struggle, via her label, Cove House Records. The 11-track album is her most personal, passionate, and powerful work to-date and debut at #13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. Christina manages to thread together relatable stories of love and life through her confessional lyricism and instrumental proficiency on guitar, bass, djembe, and piano. The album's first single, "Everybody Knows" hints at her impressive musicality, looping vocals on top of djembe. Meanwhile, "Rise" pairs a bright guitar lean and organic percussion with her warm delivery.
Summer 2019 Tour Dates
July 24th
Café DaVinci
Deland, FL
July 25th
Terra Fermata
Stuart, FL
July 26th
Culture Room
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
July 27th
Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello
Key West, FL
July 28th
Crowbar (Ybor City)
Ybor City, FL
July 29th
1904 Music Hall
Jacksonville, FL
July 30th
1904 Music Hall
Jacksonville, FL
July 31st
Pour House
Charleston, SC
August 2nd
Salmonfest
Ninilchik, AK
August 4th
Salmonfest
Ninilchik, AK
August 6th
Tin Pan
Richmond, VA
August 7th
Burley Oak Brewing Company
Berlin, MD
August 8th
The Hamilton Live
Washington, DC
August 9th
Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
August 10th
Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn, NY
August 14th
StageOne
Fairfield, CT
August 15th
Blue Ocean Music Hall
Salisbury Beach, MA
August 16th
Granite State Music Hall
Laconia, NH
August 17th
Levitate Backyard
Marshfield, MA
August 19th
The Beachcomber
Wellfleet, MA
August 20th
The Beachcomber
Wellfleet, MA
August 21st
Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge
So. Burlington, VT
August 22nd
Infinity Hall
Norfolk, CT
August 23rd
Capitol Theatre (York)
York, PA
August 24th
Point of the Bluff Vineyard
Hammondsport, NY
August 25th
Jonathan Edwards Winery
North Stonington, CT
August 30th - Sept 2nd
Shangri La
Clark's Grove, MN
Sept 6th - 9th
Vibe High Festival
Brodhead, WI
New Jersey-born and Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter, and Cove House Records founder Christina Holmes threads together stories of love and life on her third full-length, The Beautiful Struggle. The music magnifies a universal journey. After keeping a childhood songwriting ambition a secret, she went from braving open mics to brightening the spirits of bedridden hospital patients alongside the charityMusicians On Call. Following a seminal "Amateur Night" gig at the Apollo, she dropped her 2013 debut, Peace, Love, & C. Holmes and canvased the country on a sold-out tour with Trevor Hall. 2017'sStand Up-produced by Warren Huart [Colbie Caillat, James Blunt]-would be the first official release through Cove House Records. In the aftermath of the release, she garnered the acclaim of Paste, Relix, and Jam in the Van and toured with everyone from Hall to Xavier Rudd and Nahko of Medicine for the People in addition to booking her own national headline run.