Chris Young Doubles Down On Nielsen and Radio Airplay Charts

Chris Young doubles down on the Nielsen and radio airplay charts this week as "Drowning" and "Raised On Country" set new milestones for the multi-platinum entertainer.



"Anchored by soul-shattering lyrics" (People), "Drowning," penned in memory of a close friend, debuts on the Nielsen chart with over 1.2 Million streams. Chris was overcome with emotion when he sang "Drowning" during a recent Opry appearance, and thousands of others have gone online to share their own journey with grief in response to the song.



"Raised On Country," also the title of his massive 2019 headlining tour, becomes his 15th Top 10 single, climbing to #7 (Mediabase) / #9 (Billboard) as 21,500 people sang-along Saturday at BB&T Pavilion in Philadelphia, PA.

"Drowning" and "Raised On Country" are available now and will be included on his upcoming studio album. After tour stops in Scranton and Philadelphia over the weekend, Chris returns to the road later this week with shows in Prior Lake, MN (6/28) and Omaha, NE (6/29).

By his 34th birthday, multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, 2 Billion on-demand streams, 12 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 17 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations. As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 12 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while "Hangin' On" is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with "I'm Comin' Over" becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single.



Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour including his first hometown headlining stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena playing to a capacity crowd of nearly 14,000 fans, friends and family.



2019 brings new music - "Raised On Country" - and a new headlining tour - Raised On Country World Tour 2019 - visiting more than 25 cities through September including Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Phoenix, San Diego and more.



For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.





