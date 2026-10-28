Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Chris Lee Announces R&B CHRISTMAS EP Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.
The HELL'S KITCHEN actor also performed as Lafayette/Jefferson in HAMILTON's Chicago production.
Chris Lee, who originated the role of Knuck in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, is releasing an EP titled R&B Christmas on November 20, featuring collaborations with Leslie Odom Jr., Avery Wilson, Sound Proof, and April Christina.
Rooted in '90s R&B harmonies and Black holiday traditions, the EP brings Lee's storytelling instincts to songs about heartbreak, family, home, and faith. Its tagline captures the personality: 'Good R&B for your bad Christmas Eve.'
Lead single 'Crying on Christmas' featuring Sound Proof is out now, followed by 'Wonderful Christmastime' featuring Avery Wilson on November 6.
Atlanta-based Lee, also known professionally as Chris De'Sean Lee, performed as Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton's Chicago production. His screen credits include Tracker, Legacies, and The Chi.
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