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Chris Lee Announces R&B CHRISTMAS EP Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.

The HELL'S KITCHEN actor also performed as Lafayette/Jefferson in HAMILTON's Chicago production.

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Chris Lee Announces R&B CHRISTMAS EP Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.

Chris Lee, who originated the role of Knuck in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, is releasing an EP titled R&B Christmas on November 20, featuring collaborations with Leslie Odom Jr., Avery Wilson, Sound Proof, and April Christina.

Rooted in '90s R&B harmonies and Black holiday traditions, the EP brings Lee's storytelling instincts to songs about heartbreak, family, home, and faith. Its tagline captures the personality: 'Good R&B for your bad Christmas Eve.'

Lead single 'Crying on Christmas' featuring Sound Proof is out now, followed by 'Wonderful Christmastime' featuring Avery Wilson on November 6.

Atlanta-based Lee, also known professionally as Chris De'Sean Lee, performed as Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton's Chicago production. His screen credits include Tracker, Legacies, and The Chi.

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