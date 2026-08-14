Aziza Miller to Bring LIVE YOUR LIFE Album to The Green Room 42

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Pianist, composer and vocalist Aziza Miller will perform at The Green Room 42, presenting material from her new album LIVE YOUR LIFE. Miller, who served as the featured pianist onstage in Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN, wrote and conceived the album during her time with that production. The evening marks her second full-length release, following City Living, an earlier album issued by Arista Records under the name Linda Williams.

About the Show

This highly anticipated event showcases Aziza Miller's new album entitled 'Live Your Life' which was conceived and written by Aziza during her run as the featured pianist on stage in her former student's, Alicia Keys's Broadway hit musical, Hell's Kitchen. After 40+ years, Aziza Miller, the artist formerly known as Linda Williams, has released and produced this, her second full album since the release of her first album released by Arista Records, entitled 'City Living'. This evening's underlying theme is about the Resilience, Passion, Perseverance and Determination it takes to Live Your Life!

Aziza Miller, Pianist/composer/vocals

Buddy William, Drums

Calvin X Jones, Bass

Sherrod Barnes, Guitar

Emedin Rivera, Percussion

Serina Guirantes, Vocals

Cristal Boyd, Vocals

Special Guests: Marty Thomas, Carlos Francis

About Aziza Miller

Aziza Miller is a dynamic jazz fusion artist that brings a fresh perspective to the jazz scene. Miller's unique sound fuses soul jazz with urban culture, creating an auditory experience that resonates with fans. She is dedicated to sharing her passion through captivating performances and soulful recordings.

Miller will be joined onstage by Buddy William on drums, Calvin X Jones on bass, Sherrod Barnes on guitar, Emedin Rivera on percussion, and vocalists Serina Guirantes and Cristal Boyd, with special guests Marty Thomas and Carlos Francis. LIVE YOUR LIFE is available on all streaming platforms.

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