Brazen Barbie Debuts on ON THE RADAR, Sets Fall Euro Tour Oct 21-Nov 6

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Rising Kenyan-Australian rapper Brazen Barbie makes her debut on ON THE RADAR, delivering an original freestyle titled 'Element' and performing 'Pack It Up,' out now via DSPs.

Filmed in Brooklyn, the performance introduces audiences to Brazen Barbie's sharp writing, confident delivery and unmistakable personality. She takes the mic with 'Element,' a freestyle showcasing her lyrical ability, charisma and playful self-assurance, before performing 'Pack It Up,' recently featured in the final season of The Chi, the performances demonstrate why she is emerging as one of Australia's most compelling new voices.

'On The Radar was a dope experience,' says Brazen Barbie. 'I feel like the freestyle is a good introduction to who I am. There's a lot of my personality in the way I write and rap, so it felt like the right way for people to get to know me and my style. New York was amazing–I loved the energy, and I'll definitely be back.'

The performance arrives ahead of Brazen Barbie's first European headline run, the Live & Brazen Tour. Beginning October 21st in Vienna, the 12-date tour will trek through Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark before concluding November 6th in Copenhagen. Full dates and ticket info are available here.

Today's news follows a breakout period for Brazen Barbie. In addition to the placement of 'Pack It Up' in The Chi, her music has received support from Apple Music's Rap Life, Spotify editorial playlists, triple j, Complex and Rolling Stone Australia.

Born into a Kenyan-Australian family and based in Melbourne, the 21-year-old artist began her musical journey playing cello and singing before finding her voice as a rapper. A former track-and-field prospect, she brings that same focus and competitive energy to her music, pairing fearless delivery with wit, charisma and an old-school backbone.

With her On The Radar debut and first European headline tour, Brazen Barbie is building an international platform on her own terms and making it clear that this introduction is only the beginning of her rise on the global hip-hop stage.

The Live & Brazen Tour

October 21 – Vienna, Austria @ Club Lucia

October 22 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Fuchs2

October 25 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Treibhaus

October 27 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Ponyhof

October 28 – Bochum, Germany @ Gleis9

October 29 – Cologne, Germany @ Tsunami Club

October 30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Grounds

November 1 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Simplon

November 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Lark

November 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

November 5 – Flensburg, Germany @ Kühlhaus

November 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rust

Photo Credit: 4k Sliki , Hi-Res



Photo Credit: 4k Sliki , Hi-Res

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