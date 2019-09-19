Choir! Choir! Choir! Release 'People Have The Power' Video with Patti Smith and Stewart Copeland

Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community. Led by Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, C!C!C! forms impromptu choirs of strangers to learn songs and perform a concert together.



The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir and their ArtPower at UC San Diego performance on Sunday, October 13, at 3 p.m. will unite singers from both sides of the US-Mexico border to sing and celebrate the unique friendship, culture, and community shared in the border region of San Diego and Tijuana. There are few places on earth so scenic where you can gather people from two countries at once to create beautiful music together and share in how special it is to be in this particular place in the world.



To celebrate this message of unity and strength, Choir! Choir! Choir! shares the performance of "People Have The Power" with Patti Smith + Stewart Copeland + more than 200 New Yorkers, filmed earlier this year at the Public Theater in NYC. Nobu and Daveed spoke to Forbes, who presented the video exclusive.



While the choir will be divided by the physical border on October 13, music knows no boundaries and voices together will transcend barriers. "When you sing with others, you become bonded in ways that strengthen yourself and expand your sense of community. The opportunity to experience this with the people of San Diego and Tijuana, across borders and languages, is very exciting. We can't wait!" says Adilman.



Registration for the public event on October 13 is full, however the group will be creating one of their Choir! Choir! Choir! videos and documenting the experience. More information can be found HERE and a full list of C!C!C! tour dates can be found below.



Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube. The group has performed with renowned artists such as Tegan and Sara, David Byrne, Rick Astley, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hallwith the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They've created content for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstarwith Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon, have performed at the MET in New York for New York Pride, hosted their own float in Toronto Pride, and more.



Tour Dates:

Sep 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater [sold out]

Sep 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater [sold out]

Oct 09 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

Oct 11 - Seattle, WA @ St. Mark's Cathedral

Oct 13 - San Diego, CA @ ArtPower - Boarder Field State Park [sold out]

Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg

Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Freight and Salvage

Nov 06 - Pensacola, FL @ Foo Foo Festival - Rex Theater

Nov 29 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Piper Repertory Theatre at Mesa Arts Centre





Related Articles View More Music Stories