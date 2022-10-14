Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran

Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran

The track is out now on CircoLoco Records.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Fast-rising NY-born, Parisian artist Chloé Caillet is set to drop her brand-new single 'NYWTF' feat. Mikhail Beltran, out 14th October on CircoLoco Records.

Building on Caillet's ever-growing production credits - including her recent hit remix of Keinemusik's 'Paris' - 'NYWTF' is a bouncing house groove featuring spaced-out commentary on the city's nightlife from Mikhail Beltran. The single and its accompanying extended club edit lay the groundwork for a forthcoming album with the label for the DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist.

Caillet enthuses, "I am so proud to be able to release 'NYWTF' with a label and crew so close to my heart! Mikhail and I had so much fun with it, we hope you do too!"

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon's residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.

The collaboration between Chloé Caillet and CircoLoco Records will be the sixth release from the label and the pioneering partnership between CircoLoco and Rockstar Games. Dedicated to uniquely presenting, supporting, and elevating forward thinking music and culture, the imprint embodies both brands' longstanding history of championing and elevating club culture, as well as generations of underground DJs, artists and icons on a global scale.

It follows the release of Map.ache's single 'IZA' and 'On My Own Now' from DJ Tennis and Ashee featuring Lady Donli. Prior to that was Skream's acclaimed 'The Attention Deficit EP' and the Monday Dreamin' compilation, which featured visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco's greatest parties, including Carl Craig, Moodymann, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi and tINI.

Listen to the new single here:

