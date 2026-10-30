Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cheryl 'Salt' James Releases 'Poison Water' Video FEATURING Elijah Blake
The track comes from James's debut solo album and features production centered on urban landscapes and community resilience.
Cheryl 'Salt' James has released the official video for 'Poison Water' featuring Elijah Blake, a standout track from her debut solo album Salty N Lit via Salt Songs, Inc.
On 'Poison Water,' Salt refuses to stay quiet any longer. She opens with a question, 'Somebody tell me why?' and spends the song answering it: the far left is wrong, and the far right is wrong, while everyday people are just trying to keep their lights on. She names the forces she is pushing back against: MAGA, racism out of line, kings, ICE, war, police knocking down doors, and meets them with faith instead of fear: down with the King, He got the victory. Blake lifts the chorus, 'sky is falling, angels calling, poison water raining down on me,' a plea to the Holy Father to set us free, and Salt ends it with her own vow: 'Salty outside now, I will not be silenced.'
'Poison Water' is a powerful way to cut through the noise. Music has always been one of our best tools for forcing people to look at uncomfortable truths,' states Salt. 'It's a double metaphor for both our literal environmental crises and the toxic, hyper-polarized social climate we are drowning in. When the 'water' everyone drinks from is contaminated by division, and distrust, it becomes impossible to solve actual threats to our freedom.
The animated video is a sweeping, cinematic statement, as grand as the song's prayer and as urgent as its protest. It sets the song in the heart of the city, where the streets themselves carry the message and a community stands its ground.
The video arrives fresh off the wrap of the IT'S ICONIC Tour, where Salt-N-Pepa performed alongside TLC and special guest En Vogue. The 34-date run kicked off August 15 in Franklin, TN, played to sold-out shows across the country, and wrapped up October 11 in Concord, CA.
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