Cheryl 'Salt' James Releases Debut Solo Album SALTY N LIT

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Cheryl 'Salt' James, Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and hip-hop pioneer, has released her debut solo album Salty N Lit, out now via her label Salt Songs, Inc. After more than four decades helping shape the sound and soul of hip-hop as one half of Salt-N-Pepa, she is stepping into her own spotlight.

Salty N Lit is a project rooted in faith, personal truth, and the kind of creative freedom that only comes when you finally decide to make something entirely for yourself. The album title says it all, drawn from Matthew 5:13: 'salt of the earth' and 'light of the world,' Salt has taken scripture and made it hip-hop. Sharp, warm, purposeful, and built for this moment.

The 15-track album features Shanice, Dee-1, Erica Campbell, Finn Matthews, and Elijah Blake, plus an interlude from legendary MC Chuck D.

Four singles paved the way: Chosen, an emphatic introduction to Salt as a solo voice; Kings & Queens, a celebration of Black culture filmed at the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx; Diamonds In Light, a reflective and radiant statement; and Overcomers, featuring Erica Campbell, a sun-drenched anthem about self-worth, sisterhood, and walking into your season fully unbothered. The official video for Overcomers, directed by Lee Vuitton of Quick Strike Studio, has only added to the momentum.

'Today is the day I have been praying about for a long time. Salty N Lit is finally out, and it is the most honest music I have ever made. Every song is a piece of my life, my faith, and my journey. To everyone who has rocked with me from day one, thank you for waiting on me. To everyone just meeting me as a solo artist, welcome. Turn it up, let it speak to you, and let's go,' states Cheryl 'Salt' James.

This is a pivotal moment in hip-hop. Legacy artists are returning to the studio and reminding the culture why they built the foundation in the first place. Salt's entry into this conversation is unlike any other. She is not revisiting the past. She is writing a new chapter, one that reflects where she is spiritually, creatively, and personally right now.

Salt is currently on the road with Salt-N-Pepa on the IT'S ICONIC Tour alongside TLC and En Vogue, with the remaining dates selling out across the country. The tour wraps up October 11 in Concord, CA.

Salty N Lit Tracklisting

1. Long Game (Intro)

2. Chosen

3. Real One

4. Diamonds In Light

5. No Crumbs

6. Chuck D Interlude

7. Kings & Queens

8. 4 The Love ft. Shanice & Dee-1

9. Overcomers ft. Erica Campbell

10. Insecure (Interlude)

11. Ride or Die ft. Finn Matthews

12. My Team

13. Poison Water ft. Elijah Blake

14. Like Christ (Interlude)

15. All My Life (Outro)

It's Iconic Tour - Remaining Dates

September 27 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

September 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

September 30 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

October 2 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

October 4 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

October 5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

October 10 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

October 11 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

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