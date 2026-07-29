Cheryl 'Salt' James Releases Visual For Summer Anthem 'Overcomers' Featuring Erica Campbell

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Cheryl 'Salt' James has released the official visual for her single OVERCOMERS, a track featuring gospel singer Erica Campbell. The video accompanies the song's release as a summer anthem.

Cheryl 'Salt' James has released the official video for her summer single 'Overcomers' featuring Erica Campbell, and it delivers exactly what the song promised and then some. Sun-kissed, polished, and unapologetically grown, the visual is a celebration of women who have done the work, know their worth, and have the elegance to show for it.

Directed by Lee Vuitton of Quick Strike Studio, the video carries an aesthetic that feels both aspirational and completely lived in. Women dressed well, moving well, and occupying their space with the quiet confidence the song is built around. It is warm, vibrant, and full of intention while keeping the energy feel-good and inclusive from start to finish.

The visual puts a face to exactly what Salt has been saying on this record. Self-worth is not loud or desperate. It is composed, joyful, and it looks good doing it.

'Overcomers' is the fourth release in Salt's ongoing solo rollout, following 'Diamond in the Light,' 'Kings & Queens,' and 'Chosen,' each single building a picture of an artist moving through this chapter of her life with intention. Taken together, they point toward a full-length project rooted in personal truth and hard-won wisdom.

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