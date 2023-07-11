Cheap Trick Announces Fall Tour Dates

General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Cheap Trick Announces Fall Tour Dates

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have announced fall tour dates that will begin October 2 at Springfield, MO’s Gillioz Theatre and then make stops across the country through the month.

Artist and VIP presales begin Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 am (local) – Password: CTLIVE. Local presales begin Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see www.cheaptrick.com.

Long-known as one of rock’s hardest-working live acts, Cheap Trick is currently poised for a busy summer schedule that includes North American headline shows, festival performances, benefit concerts, and an eagerly awaited tour as special guest to Rod Stewart.

The dates get underway July 16 with a sold-out show at Chicago, IL’s iconic Metro and then continue through October. Complete information and ticket availability can be found now at www.cheaptrick.com/tour-dates.html.

Founded in 1974, Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll.

The band - Robin Zander (vocals, guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass), Daxx Nielsen (drums), Robin Taylor Zander (guitar) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me,” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.”

2016 saw Cheap Trick inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a long overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

Cheap Trick’s 20th studio album, 2021’s IN ANOTHER WORLD, saw the band continuing to do what they do better than anyone, crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Fueled by trademark anthems like “Light Up The Fire” and “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll,” the album made top 10 debuts on a number of Billboard charts while also drawing critical applause around the world.

CHEAP TRICK - ON TOUR 2023

JULY

16 – Chicago, IL – Metro (SOLD OUT)

27 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

29 – West Salem, OH – Dragway 42 Music Festival *

AUGUST

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena †

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center †

5 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †

7 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Pacific Amphitheatre #

8 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre †

11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena †

12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena †

15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place †

17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome †

19 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre †

20 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

23 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre †

24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre †

26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena †

28 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion †

30 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater †

SEPTEMBER

1 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts †

2 – Williamsport, PA – Community Arts Center †

7 – Martin, TN – Tennessee Soybean Festival *

8 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

16 – Columbia, IL – Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert @ Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park

22 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

23 – Peachtree City, GA – Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater

OCTOBER

2 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

3 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

5 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts

6 – Sioux City, IA – The Sioux City Orpheum

8 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

9 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel ABQ

11 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

12 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

14 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theater

15 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

18 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre

19 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

21 – Oroville, CA – Gold County Casino

22 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Rod Stewart

# w/ Special Guests The Tubes



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir The Woman in Me in October Photo
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October

Britney Spears will release her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, in October. For the first time, Spears will reveal her incredible journey from being one of the greatest pop stars in music history to being released from her conservatorship.

2
DJ Khaled to Host First-Ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Photo
DJ Khaled to Host First-Ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., 2Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

3
Lachi Announces Lift Me Up Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea Photo
Lachi Announces 'Lift Me Up' Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea

The video, a salute to Deaf Culture, was created by an award winning, BIPOC, LGBTQ, disabled team, directed and produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, co-directed by Day Al-Mohammed, with DP Caroline Mariko Stucky, edited by Jake Primmerman, and starring three superstar ASL performers.

4
Staind Release New Single Cycle of Hurting Photo
Staind Release New Single 'Cycle of Hurting'

The 10 tracks featured on Confessions of the Fallen explore a variety of sonic niches. Debut single “Lowest In Me” (currently top 5 on the active rock chart), “Cycle of Hurting, “Was Any of it Real?” and “Hate Me Too” pummel forth with unrelenting fury, the electronics enhancing the frenetic attack from the players.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
WICKED
SHUCKED